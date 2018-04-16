Rapper Kendrick Lamar just won a Pulitzer Prize. Here's how to see him in Raleigh.

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar just became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for music, making him the first non-classical or jazz artist to do so.

And he's coming to Raleigh.

Monday, he won the Pulitzer Prize for Music for "DAMN," which the Pulitzer board described as "a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life."

He'll bring that collection to Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on May 26 with the TDE: The Championship Tour. He'll be joined by several others from the Top Dawg Entertainment label. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

The bill will also include SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced.

If we had to guess, we’d say there’s a good chance that could include producer North Carolina natives 9th Wonder and rapper Rapsody, both of the Triangle.

Two years ago, they both shared Grammy nominations with Lamar for his album-of-the-year nomination for 2015’s “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

Wonder also produced a track on Lamar’s current album, “DAMN,” which was nominated for seven Grammy Awards and won for Best Rap Album, Rap Song, Rap Performance, and Rap/Sung Collaboration.