Spring Preview: Your ultimate guide to the plays, musicals, comedies and dramas on Triangle stages

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. 919-462-2055 or townofcary.org

▪ “Scraps! The Ragtime Girl of Oz” inspired by L. Frank Baum. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24, 3 p.m. Feb. 25

▪ “Yo, Vikings!” based on the book by Judith Byron Schachner. 7:30 p.m. May 18-19; 3 p.m. May 20

Bartlett Theater

Show locations vary by production. 919-808-2203 or BartlettTheater.org

▪ “Gidion’s Knot.” Feb 23-25 and March 2-4. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham.

Burning Coal Theatre Company

224 Polk St., Raleigh 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org

▪ “King Charles III” by Mike Bartlett. April 12-14, 19-21, 26-28 at 7:30 p.m.; April 15, 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $25 or $20 for seniors (65+) or $15 for students, teachers & active military plus $5 student rush at curtain. All Thursday performances are $15.

▪ “Hamiltunes,” a karaoke presentation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical “Hamilton.” 7 p.m. May 11-12, 17-18. Free with suggested $10 donation. To make reservations, suggested donation will be required. To sing at one of the performances, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0e49aba92ba57-hamiltunes.

▪ Oakwood: Time Passages. Plays from the Oakwood Cemetery. 6:30 p.m. May 18-19; 2 p.m. May 20. 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh. $20 or $10 for students.

▪ Kidswrite 2018. 7 p.m. May 25-26. $10 at the door.

▪ Wait Til You See This! – Three plays in repertory. Plays to be announced. June 7-24. $10.

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill, UNC Current ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

▪ “The Fever” by 600 Highwaymen. April 11-15. Contemporary theater artists perform collabortively with the audience. Current.

▪ “Farfalle” by Compagnia TPO. May 5-6, Whimsical Italian theater ensemble creates immersive environments in which performers and audiences interact. Current.

Cary Players

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary 919-481-5190 or caryplayers.org

▪ “Plaza Suite,” by Neil Simon. April 27-29 and May 4-6

Cary Playwrights’ Forum

caryplaywrightsforum.org

▪ “Grandchild of PlaySlam!” Watch 10 short (3 minutes or less) new, original North Carolina plays, directed by the writers. Audience voting leads to the ultimate winner of $100. 7:30 p.m. April 14. The Cary theater. 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. $13, $11 for seniors and students.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-996-8711 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ “The Cat in the Hat,” Feb. 26. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ “In Everything Trust God – The Stage Play,” March 31. Memorial Auditorium

▪ “Disney’s Newsies,” July 24-29. Memorial Auditorium

Duke Performances

Rubenstein Arts Center, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University 919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.org

▪ Bedlam “Hamlet + Saint Joan.” Hamlet by William Shakespeare in repertory with Saint Joan by George Bernard Shaw. Feb. 21-25.

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

123 Vivian St., Durham.

▪ “The Phantom of the Opera.” Feb. 28-March 11.

▪ “The Color Purple.” April 3-8

▪ “Disney Junior Dance Party On” Tour, April 11

▪ “PJ Masks LIVE! Time To Be A Hero,” April 18

▪ “The Sound of Music,” April 20-22

▪ “Waitress: The Musical,” May 1-6

The Durham Savoyards

▪ “Ruddigore”: 8 p.m. April 13, 7 p.m. April 14, 2 p.m. April 15. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham.

Encore Youth Productions

▪ “Singing in the Rain Jr.” 7 p.m. April 27 and 28, 2 p.m. April 28. New Horizons Fellowship, 820 E. Williams St., Apex. $15 adults, $12 seniors, children 12 and younger.

Forest Moon Theater

Wake Forest Community House (in Holding Park), 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest 919-435-2022, 919-435-2001 or forestmoontheater.org

▪ “Proof.” April 20-29. $15. $13 for seniors and 18 and younger. $3 more the day of a performance.

Garner Performing Arts Center

742 W. Garner Road, Garner 919-661-4602 or garnerperformingartscenter.com

▪ “The Dixie Swim Club.” 8 p.m. April 20, 21 and 27. 2 p.m. April 21 and 28.

Honest Pint Theatre Co.

honestpinttheatre.org

▪ “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” by James Lecesne. Regional premiere. April 6-21. William Peace University’s Leggett Theatre, 15 E. Peace St., Raleigh. $20 general admission, $15 students and 25 and younger.

The Justice Theater Project

▪ “For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf” by Ntozake Shange. A series of 20 poetic monologues accompanied by dance and music. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 21; 3 p.m. April 22. Seby Jones Fine Arts Theater, 1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, St. Augustine University.

▪ “Oliver!” June 8-24. Umstead Park United Church of Christ. 8208 Brownleigh Drive, Raleigh

Little Green Pig

▪ “The Changeling.” May 3-19

Manbites Dog Theater

703 Foster St., Durham 919-682-3343 or manbitesdogtheater.org

▪ “The Moors.” Feb. 22-March 10.

▪ Bullcity Black Theater Festival produced by The Black Ops Theatre Company, with playwrights, directors, choreographers and actors from area black theater groups. March 15-24.

▪ “Wakey, Wakey.” The 31st – and final – season concludes with this Triangle premiere. May 10-June 10.

Meredith College Performing Arts

Studio Theatre, Jones Hall, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh 919-760-2840 or meredith.edu

▪ “Vagina Monologues” presented by Extra Theatre Company. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28.

▪ “Marie Antoinette” by Meredith Ensemble Theatre. April 17-22.

North Carolina Opera

A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-792-3853 or ncopera.org

▪ “Samson and Delilah.” 2 p.m. April 29. Concert performance sung in French with English surtitles.

NC State LIVE

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh 919-515-1100 or live.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ Theatreworks USA’s “Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories.” 3 p.m. March 11. $12. Recommended for grades K -5.

▪ “The River” presented by ETHEL and Robert Mirabal. 8 p.m. March 15. $27-$32

▪ “The Mountaintop” by L.A. Theatre Works. 8 p.m. April 17. $26-$31

NC State University Theatre

▪ “Hairspray, The Broadway Musical.” Feb. 21-25. Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $23-$27

▪ “Girl in Space.” March 15-17. Written by Peter Lalush ’17, winner of the 2017 Arts NC State Creative Artist Award. Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. $10

▪ “Harvey.” April 12-22. Titmus Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. $23

▪ Theatrefest 2018: “Deathtrap,” May 31-June 10, Titmus Theatre; “The 39 Steps,” June 7-24, Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre; “Nunsense,” June 14-24, Titmus Theatre. Tickets on sale April 12. Prices TBD.

North Carolina Theatre

Memorial Auditorium, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com

▪ “The Wizard of Oz.” March 13-18. Tickets start at $25.

▪ “Bright Star.” From Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winning Edie Brickell. April 17-22. Tickets start at $25.

▪ “A Night with Janis Joplin.” May 4-20. Tickets start at $29.

North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre

7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh

▪ “Ain’t Misbehavin” Musical with music by Fats Waller. March 9-25.

▪ Miscast 2-18: Warped Outcasts. April 6-8. Fundraiser with silent auction and raffle drawing.

▪ “Peter and the Starcatcher.” April 20-May 6.

▪ “Spring Awakening.” June 1-17

Pequod Productions

▪ “No Exit.” 7:30 p.m. March 16-17, 23-24; 3 p.m. March 18 and 25. Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. $14; $12 seniors, students, veterans

▪ Fairest Creatures 2018: The Sonnets of William Shakespeare. 7 p.m. April 22 and 23. Sonorous Road Theatre, 3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 113, Raleigh. There will be 154 readers presenting sonnets over two days. To participate, email Pequod.productions.nc@gmail.com or call Kurt Benrud at 919-271-1801. To listen, just show up.

PlayMakers Repertory Company

Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Art, 250 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. 919-962-7529 or playmakersrep.org

▪ “The Christians” and “Tartuffe”: “The Christians” presented through March 10. “Tartuffe” through March 11.

▪ “Leaving Eden.” April 4-22.

▪ “ ‘A’ Train.” April 25-29.

Raleigh Little Theatre

301 Pogue St., Raleigh 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org

▪ “Little Shop of Horrors,” Feb. 9-March 4

▪ “Beanstalk! The Musical,” March 16-April 1.

▪ “Alice @ Wonderland,” April 13-22. Sensory-friendly performance April 28

▪ “Divas 2018”: May 5. Cabaret performance competition between Raleigh Little Theatre performers.

▪ “Blood Done Sign My Name,” May 11-27. World premiere ensemble version by Mike Wiley.

▪ “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” June 8-24.

Sonorous Road Theatre

3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 113, Raleigh 919-803-3798 or sonorousroadtheatre.com

▪ “Framing The Shot,” by Allan Maule, a local playwright. March 9-25. Fundraiser show.

▪ “Spamalot,” Young@Part Edition with Sonorous Road students. April 27-29

▪ “Disney’s Aladdin Kids,” with Sonorous Road students. May 4-5

▪ “Dry Powder,” By Sarah Burgess, with Sonorous Road Students. May 11.

▪ “Tempest,” by William Shakespeare. A retelling of Shakespeare’s classic play by newly formed Three Foxes Theatre Company. June 8-10 and 14-17. facebook.com/threefoxestheatre/

Star Pocket Theatre

▪ “The Member of the Wedding,” by Carson McCullers is the first production of this new Raleigh-based company. 8 p.m. April 19-22, 26-29. VAE Raleigh, 309 West Martin St., Raleigh. $15 at thememberofthewedding.brownpapertickets.com.

Theatre in the Park

Pullen Park Theatre, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com

▪ “Assassins,” by Stephen Sondheim. Feb. 23-March 11. $30 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, military. $20 for groups of 10 or more.

▪ “Hand to God,” April 20-May 6. $24 for adults, $18 for seniors, students, military. $16 for groups of 10 or more.

▪ “It Shoulda Been You,” June 15-July 1. $30 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, military. $20 for groups of 10 or more.

Theatre Raleigh

Kennedy Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. 919-832-9997 or theatreraleigh.com.

▪ “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” March 2-18. Part of Family Series. Recommended for fifth grade and up but all ages recommended.

▪ “Adventure Road: A Story of Huck and Tom.” April 13-29. Part of Family Series. Recommended for third grade and up but all ages recommended.

▪ Summer season features “Daddy Long Legs,” May 16-27; “Significant Other,” June 13-24; “Big Fish,” July 11-22; “Master Class,” Aug. 8-19; and “Once,” Sept. 5-16.

Three Foxes Theatre Company

