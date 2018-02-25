Carrie Compere, center as Sofia, and the North American tour cast of “The Color Purple.” This newly reconceived version, based on the beloved Alice Walker novel, returns to the Durham Performing Arts Center April 3-8.
Entertainment

Spring Preview: Your ultimate guide to the plays, musicals, comedies and dramas on Triangle stages

By Jessica Banov

jbanov@newsobserver.com

February 25, 2018 11:48 AM

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary.

919-462-2055 or townofcary.org

▪ “Scraps! The Ragtime Girl of Oz” inspired by L. Frank Baum. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24, 3 p.m. Feb. 25

▪ “Yo, Vikings!” based on the book by Judith Byron Schachner. 7:30 p.m. May 18-19; 3 p.m. May 20

Bartlett Theater

Show locations vary by production.

919-808-2203 or BartlettTheater.org

▪ “Gidion’s Knot.” Feb 23-25 and March 2-4. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham.

Burning Coal Theatre Company

224 Polk St., Raleigh

919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org

▪ “King Charles III” by Mike Bartlett. April 12-14, 19-21, 26-28 at 7:30 p.m.; April 15, 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $25 or $20 for seniors (65+) or $15 for students, teachers & active military plus $5 student rush at curtain. All Thursday performances are $15.

▪ “Hamiltunes,” a karaoke presentation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical “Hamilton.” 7 p.m. May 11-12, 17-18. Free with suggested $10 donation. To make reservations, suggested donation will be required. To sing at one of the performances, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0e49aba92ba57-hamiltunes.

▪ Oakwood: Time Passages. Plays from the Oakwood Cemetery. 6:30 p.m. May 18-19; 2 p.m. May 20. 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh. $20 or $10 for students.

▪ Kidswrite 2018. 7 p.m. May 25-26. $10 at the door.

▪ Wait Til You See This! – Three plays in repertory. Plays to be announced. June 7-24. $10.

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill, UNC

Current ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org, currentunc.org

▪ “The Fever” by 600 Highwaymen. April 11-15. Contemporary theater artists perform collabortively with the audience. Current.

▪ “Farfalle” by Compagnia TPO. May 5-6, Whimsical Italian theater ensemble creates immersive environments in which performers and audiences interact. Current.

Cary Players

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary

919-481-5190 or caryplayers.org

▪ “Plaza Suite,” by Neil Simon. April 27-29 and May 4-6

Cary Playwrights’ Forum

caryplaywrightsforum.org

▪ “Grandchild of PlaySlam!” Watch 10 short (3 minutes or less) new, original North Carolina plays, directed by the writers. Audience voting leads to the ultimate winner of $100. 7:30 p.m. April 14. The Cary theater. 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. $13, $11 for seniors and students.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh

919-996-8711 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ “The Cat in the Hat,” Feb. 26. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ “In Everything Trust God – The Stage Play,” March 31. Memorial Auditorium

▪ “Disney’s Newsies,” July 24-29. Memorial Auditorium

▪ See North Carolina Opera and North Carolina Theatre listings for more.

Duke Performances

Rubenstein Arts Center, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University

919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.org

▪ Bedlam “Hamlet + Saint Joan.” Hamlet by William Shakespeare in repertory with Saint Joan by George Bernard Shaw. Feb. 21-25.

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

123 Vivian St., Durham.

919-680-2787 or DPACnc.com

▪ “The Phantom of the Opera.” Feb. 28-March 11.

▪ “The Color Purple.” April 3-8

▪ “Disney Junior Dance Party On” Tour, April 11

▪ “PJ Masks LIVE! Time To Be A Hero,” April 18

▪ “The Sound of Music,” April 20-22

▪ “Waitress: The Musical,” May 1-6

The Durham Savoyards

919-560-3030 or durhamsavoyards.org

▪ “Ruddigore”: 8 p.m. April 13, 7 p.m. April 14, 2 p.m. April 15. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham.

Encore Youth Productions

609-472-1260 or encoreyp.com

▪ “Singing in the Rain Jr.” 7 p.m. April 27 and 28, 2 p.m. April 28. New Horizons Fellowship, 820 E. Williams St., Apex. $15 adults, $12 seniors, children 12 and younger.

Forest Moon Theater

Wake Forest Community House (in Holding Park), 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest

919-435-2022, 919-435-2001 or forestmoontheater.org

▪ “Proof.” April 20-29. $15. $13 for seniors and 18 and younger. $3 more the day of a performance.

Garner Performing Arts Center

742 W. Garner Road, Garner

919-661-4602 or garnerperformingartscenter.com

▪ “The Dixie Swim Club.” 8 p.m. April 20, 21 and 27. 2 p.m. April 21 and 28.

Honest Pint Theatre Co.

honestpinttheatre.org

▪ “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” by James Lecesne. Regional premiere. April 6-21. William Peace University’s Leggett Theatre, 15 E. Peace St., Raleigh. $20 general admission, $15 students and 25 and younger.

The Justice Theater Project

919-264-7089 or thejusticetheaterproject.org

▪ “For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf” by Ntozake Shange. A series of 20 poetic monologues accompanied by dance and music. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 21; 3 p.m. April 22. Seby Jones Fine Arts Theater, 1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, St. Augustine University.

▪ “Oliver!” June 8-24. Umstead Park United Church of Christ. 8208 Brownleigh Drive, Raleigh

Little Green Pig

littlegreenpig.com

▪ “The Changeling.” May 3-19

Manbites Dog Theater

703 Foster St., Durham

919-682-3343 or manbitesdogtheater.org

▪ “The Moors.” Feb. 22-March 10.

▪ Bullcity Black Theater Festival produced by The Black Ops Theatre Company, with playwrights, directors, choreographers and actors from area black theater groups. March 15-24.

▪ “Wakey, Wakey.” The 31st – and final – season concludes with this Triangle premiere. May 10-June 10.

Meredith College Performing Arts

Studio Theatre, Jones Hall, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

919-760-2840 or meredith.edu

▪ “Vagina Monologues” presented by Extra Theatre Company. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28.

▪ “Marie Antoinette” by Meredith Ensemble Theatre. April 17-22.

North Carolina Opera

A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh

919-792-3853 or ncopera.org

▪ “Samson and Delilah.” 2 p.m. April 29. Concert performance sung in French with English surtitles.

NC State LIVE

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh

919-515-1100 or live.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ Theatreworks USA’s “Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories.” 3 p.m. March 11. $12. Recommended for grades K -5.

▪ “The River” presented by ETHEL and Robert Mirabal. 8 p.m. March 15. $27-$32

▪ “The Mountaintop” by L.A. Theatre Works. 8 p.m. April 17. $26-$31

NC State University Theatre

919-515-1100 or ncsu.edu/theatre

▪ “Hairspray, The Broadway Musical.” Feb. 21-25. Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $23-$27

▪ “Girl in Space.” March 15-17. Written by Peter Lalush ’17, winner of the 2017 Arts NC State Creative Artist Award. Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. $10

▪ “Harvey.” April 12-22. Titmus Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. $23

▪ Theatrefest 2018: “Deathtrap,” May 31-June 10, Titmus Theatre; “The 39 Steps,” June 7-24, Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre; “Nunsense,” June 14-24, Titmus Theatre. Tickets on sale April 12. Prices TBD.

North Carolina Theatre

Memorial Auditorium, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh

919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com

▪ “The Wizard of Oz.” March 13-18. Tickets start at $25.

▪ “Bright Star.” From Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winning Edie Brickell. April 17-22. Tickets start at $25.

▪ “A Night with Janis Joplin.” May 4-20. Tickets start at $29.

North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre

7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh

919-866-0228 or nract.org

▪ “Ain’t Misbehavin” Musical with music by Fats Waller. March 9-25.

▪ Miscast 2-18: Warped Outcasts. April 6-8. Fundraiser with silent auction and raffle drawing.

▪ “Peter and the Starcatcher.” April 20-May 6.

▪ “Spring Awakening.” June 1-17

Pequod Productions

919-454-1577 or facebook.com/pequod.productions.nc

▪ “No Exit.” 7:30 p.m. March 16-17, 23-24; 3 p.m. March 18 and 25. Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. $14; $12 seniors, students, veterans

▪ Fairest Creatures 2018: The Sonnets of William Shakespeare. 7 p.m. April 22 and 23. Sonorous Road Theatre, 3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 113, Raleigh. There will be 154 readers presenting sonnets over two days. To participate, email Pequod.productions.nc@gmail.com or call Kurt Benrud at 919-271-1801. To listen, just show up.

PlayMakers Repertory Company

Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Art, 250 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill.

919-962-7529 or playmakersrep.org

▪ “The Christians” and “Tartuffe”: “The Christians” presented through March 10. “Tartuffe” through March 11.

▪ “Leaving Eden.” April 4-22.

▪ “ ‘A’ Train.” April 25-29.

Raleigh Little Theatre

301 Pogue St., Raleigh

919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org

▪ “Little Shop of Horrors,” Feb. 9-March 4

▪ “Beanstalk! The Musical,” March 16-April 1.

▪ “Alice @ Wonderland,” April 13-22. Sensory-friendly performance April 28

▪ “Divas 2018”: May 5. Cabaret performance competition between Raleigh Little Theatre performers.

▪ “Blood Done Sign My Name,” May 11-27. World premiere ensemble version by Mike Wiley.

▪ “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” June 8-24.

Sonorous Road Theatre

3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 113, Raleigh

919-803-3798 or sonorousroadtheatre.com

▪ “Framing The Shot,” by Allan Maule, a local playwright. March 9-25. Fundraiser show.

▪ “Spamalot,” Young@Part Edition with Sonorous Road students. April 27-29

▪ “Disney’s Aladdin Kids,” with Sonorous Road students. May 4-5

▪ “Dry Powder,” By Sarah Burgess, with Sonorous Road Students. May 11.

▪ “Tempest,” by William Shakespeare. A retelling of Shakespeare’s classic play by newly formed Three Foxes Theatre Company. June 8-10 and 14-17. facebook.com/threefoxestheatre/

Star Pocket Theatre

starpockettheatre@gmail.com or facebook.com/StarPocketTheatre

▪ “The Member of the Wedding,” by Carson McCullers is the first production of this new Raleigh-based company. 8 p.m. April 19-22, 26-29. VAE Raleigh, 309 West Martin St., Raleigh. $15 at thememberofthewedding.brownpapertickets.com.

Theatre in the Park

Pullen Park Theatre, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh

919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com

▪ “Assassins,” by Stephen Sondheim. Feb. 23-March 11. $30 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, military. $20 for groups of 10 or more.

▪ “Hand to God,” April 20-May 6. $24 for adults, $18 for seniors, students, military. $16 for groups of 10 or more.

▪ “It Shoulda Been You,” June 15-July 1. $30 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, military. $20 for groups of 10 or more.

Theatre Raleigh

Kennedy Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.

919-832-9997 or theatreraleigh.com.

▪ “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” March 2-18. Part of Family Series. Recommended for fifth grade and up but all ages recommended.

▪ “Adventure Road: A Story of Huck and Tom.” April 13-29. Part of Family Series. Recommended for third grade and up but all ages recommended.

▪ Summer season features “Daddy Long Legs,” May 16-27; “Significant Other,” June 13-24; “Big Fish,” July 11-22; “Master Class,” Aug. 8-19; and “Once,” Sept. 5-16.

Three Foxes Theatre Company

facebook.com/threefoxestheatre/

▪ “Tempest,” by William Shakespeare. June 8-10 and 14-17. A retelling of Shakespeare’s classic play by newly formed company. Sonorous Road Productions, 3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 113, Raleigh

