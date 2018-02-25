Spring Preview: Your guide to art exhibits at museums and galleries

21c Museum Hotel

111 N. Corcoran St., Durham 919-956-6700 or 21cmuseumhotels.com/durham

▪ “Hotel Theory” by Raleigh artist Bill Thelen. On view through the summer. Drawings, collaged works on paper using watercolors, ink and graphite drawings, and wall painting, along with a new wall drawing and a fiber piece that utilizes fabrics sourced from Raleigh Denim.

▪ “The SuperNatural.” On Display through July. In these still and moving images of land and cityscapes, and in the taxidermy and fabricated figures, nature meets technoculture.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Hotel Theory” by Bill Thelen is on display in the Vault Gallery of the 21c Museum Hotel in Durham. The new exhibition includes individual drawings, collaged works on paper using watercolors, ink and graphite drawings, and wall painting, along with a new wall drawing and a fiber piece that utilizes fabrics sourced from Raleigh Denim. Bill Thelen

Art Therapy Institute

200 N. Greensboro St., Suite D-6 Carrboro 919-381-6068 or ncati.org

▪ I Heart Art Fundraiser is 1 to 3 p.m. in the The Great Room, 100 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. This is the annual fundraiser. Food, drinks, live entertainment and art-making, plus a silent auction of local artists and businesses. $25 suggested donation. Buy tickets at ncati.org.

Artist Studios at Fearrington Village

110 Fearrington Post, Pittsboro

▪ Artist Studios self-guided tour, April 14-15. Fearrington Village. Free.

Artspace

201 East Davie St., Raleigh

▪ “Redress Papers,” by Tyler Starr, March 2-April 14

▪ “In Other Words,” by Libby O’Daniel, March 2-31

▪ “The Art of War,” by Trish Brownlee, Alicia Dietz and Folleh Tamba, March 16-May 12

▪ “Dad Library,” by Sidney Stretz, April 2-28

▪ “Artfor-Us,” by Sherrill Roland, April 20-May 12

▪ “FRESH” by several artists. May 19-30 (invitation-only preview); June 3-25 (public exhibition)

“Redress Papers: Tribunal” by Tyler Starr, from “Redress Papers” running March 2 - April 14 in Gallery Two at Artspace in downtown Raleigh. Courtesy of Tyler Starr

CAM Raleigh

409 W. Martin St., Raleigh 919-261-5920 or camraleigh.org $5; Free on First Fridays.

▪ “Textile, Print, and Form: A Lifetime of Magical Experimentation,” by Dame Zandra Rhodes. Through June 10. Artist appearances March 1 (ticketed event) and 2 (Free).

▪ A selection of Fashion Illustrations by Ann Thaden. Through June 10. Artist appearances March 1 (ticketed event) and 2 (Free) and April 6 (Free).

▪ “The Long Sun,” by Anne Lindberg. Through June 10.

▪ “Painting the Roses Red,” by Margaret Bowland. April 5-June 17. Community CAMversation with the artist at 11 a.m. April 7. Free.

“The Long Sun,” by Anne Lindberg will be on view at CAM Raleigh through June 10. Derek Porter

Cocoon Gallery

221 N. Salem St., Apex 919-267-4321 or CocoonGalleryNC.com

▪ Truck Show, Easter Dresses All in a Rose, March 10, with designer and seamstress Diane Ness

▪ Cocoon Gallery anniversary party, April 14. Artists, refreshments and a raffle.

Frank Gallery

201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, in University Mall 919-636-4135 or frankisart.com

▪ Grand Re-Opening Show, Member and guest artists. Through March 31.

Gregg Museum of Art & Design

1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, at NC State 919-515-3503 or gregg.arts.ncsu.edu Free. Closed Monday.

▪ “Treasures of Native America,” Selections from the Drs. Norman and Gilda Greenberg Gift. Through Aug. 29.

▪ “Bob Trotman: Business As Usual,” Sculptures by North Carolina artist Bob Trotman. Through July 1.

▪ “Design Duet – The Creative Lives of Robert Black and Ormond Sanderson.” March 15-Sept. 9.

Horse & Buggy Press and Friends Gallery

1116 Broad St., Suite 101, Durham 919-949-4847 or horseandbuggypress.com

▪ Phil Blank Exhibit. March 8. Reception 5 to 8 p.m. Giclee prints and originals that pay tribute to musicians, music movements, fictional narratives and political and social movements.

▪ Celebrating Nature in Drawing, Photography and Pottery. Receptions April 12 and May 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. Botanical illustrations by Preston Montague, wildlife photos by Ricky Davis, and pottery by Liz Kelly.

Janet Resnik Pottery

132 Collins Mountain Road, Chapel Hill 919 929 3324 or janetresnikpottery.com

▪ Spring Kiln Opening, noon to 6 p.m., April 29. Functional stoneware with impressionistic landscapes, animals and flowers

Lasting Impressions

4904 Hermitage Drive, Raleigh 919-614-0109 or lastingimpressionsleaves.com

▪ 12th annual Open Garden & Art Show, April 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and craftspeople show and sell their work in a spring garden setting. Plants propagated from the garden will be for sale. Free.

Little Art Gallery and Craft Collection

432 Daniels St., Raleigh, in Cameron Village 919-890-4111 or littleartgalleryandcraft.com

▪ 50th anniversary celebration, April 14, 2 to 6 p.m.

▪ “Coastal Currents” by Nancy Hughes Miller. Opening reception 3 to 5 p.m. May 19.

N.C. Museum of Art

2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh 919-839-6262 or ncartmuseum.org

▪ “Art in Bloom,” March 22-25. $18 nonmembers, $13 museum members. Free for 6 and younger.

▪ “You Are Here: Light, Color and Sound Experiences,” April 7-July 22. $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, military, college students and groups; $9 for youth 7 to 18; and free for 6 and younger. They go on sale for members Feb. 20 and for nonmembers March 6.

▪ “You Are Here: OMAi residency,” May 17-18, 24-25. Museum Park. Projections created by OMAi and visitors will be shown on the side of the museum’s East Building.

Nasher Museum

2001 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University 919-684-5135 or nasher.duke.edu

▪ “Courtside: Photographs by Bill Bamberger.” Through May 13.

▪ “La Vita Italiana: Italian Postwar Photography, 1950-1970.” Through May 13.

▪ “Solidary & Solitary: The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection.” Feb. 22-July 15

▪ “Precarity,” by John Akomfrah. March 29-Aug. 26

▪ “Cats and Dogs” by Karel Appel and Dieter Roth. May 26-Nov. 25.

N.C. Museum of History

5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh 919-807-7900 or ncmuseumofhistory.org

▪ “Picturing Nam: US Military Photography of the Vietnam War.” Through March 18.

▪ North Carolina 1868 Constitution, on display through April 29. The document is stored in the vault of the State Archives of North Carolina and is rarely on public view due to its fragile nature.

▪ “North Carolina and World War I.” Through Jan. 6, 2019.

A photo from “Picturing Nam: US Military Photography of the Vietnam War” on view at N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh through March 18th. National Archives and Records Administration

Pleiades Gallery

109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham 919-797-2706 or pleiadesartdurham.com

“Eyecentennial – A Solo Exhibit by Nate Shaeffer” will be presented at Pleiades Gallery in Durham in March. The show features art made from the lenses of street lamps. Pleiades Gallery

▪ “Eyecentennial: A Solo Exhibit” by Nate Shaeffer. March 1-31.

▪ “Electric Avenue”: Works inspired by the concept. Exhibit runs through March 31. Receptions 6-9 p.m. March 16.

▪ “Changing Worlds,” Earth Month exhibit and programming presented by Carin Walsh and Jenny Blazing. April 5-29.

▪ “Watermark – A Solo Exhibit,” by Dawn Hummer. Mixed-media show. May 3-27.

▪ “Freestyle,” by various artists. May 3-27.

▪ “The Walls We Build,” by various artists. May 31-July 8.

Raleigh Fine Arts Society

Betty McCain Gallery, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh

▪ 40th annual North Carolina Artists Exhibition, March 4-April 22. Art Preview, Juror Lecture and Reception at 3 p.m. March 4. Gallery open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission through box office (919-996-8700). Over 70 works by North Carolina artists will be on view and available for purchase.

Rubenstein Arts Center

2020 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University 919-660-1700 or artscenter.duke.edu

▪ Nina Chanel Abney. Through April 2. The first visiting artist in the Ruby is Chicago-born painter Nina Chanel Abney, whose large-scale paintings take on some of today’s most pressing social justice issues.