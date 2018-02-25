Spring Preview: Comedy, fashion, film festivals and people who will make you think

Comedy

▪ Jerry Seinfeld. 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 15. Durham Performing Arts Center. Limited seating remains. Email customerservice@dpacnc.com to be placed on a waiting list if any seats are returned or released before the event.

▪ Gabriel Iglesias. 6 and 10 p.m. March 24. DPAC. $45 and up.

▪ Kevin Hart. 7 p.m. April 1. PNC Arena.

▪ Whose Live Anyway? Improv show from the cast members of TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 8 p.m. May 10. Memorial Auditorium, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Raleigh.

▪ truTV’s Impractical Jokers. 5 and 8 p.m. July 1. DPAC. $49.50 and up.

Jerry Seinfeld will perform two shows March 15 at Durham Performing Arts Center. Robert Altman Invision/AP

For something different

▪ Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America” is the keynote speaker of Women’s Empowerment 2018, presented by Radio One Raleigh. 11 a.m. April 14. PNC Arena. For additional speakers, seminars and performers for this year’s event, go to foxync.com. $35 and up.

▪ Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s “Long Island Medium.” 7:30 p.m. April 12. DPAC. $39.75 and up. A ticket doesn’t guarantee a reading.

▪ The Illusionists magic show. 8 p.m. May 11-12. 2 p.m. May 12. DPAC. $30 and up.

▪ Rob Lowe. “Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE!” 7:30 p.m. May 18. DPAC. $35 and up.

▪ Bob Schieffer. Formerly of CBS News. NC Museum of History Foundation Distinguished Lecture Series. “Washington – The Last Four Decades.” 7 p.m. May 22. A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. $45, Balcony; $60 Orchestra/Floor; $85, Box Seats. 919-807-7873.

Art2Wear, NC State University’s 16th annual student-organized fashion show, is April 20. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Fashion

▪ Art2Wear. NC State University’s 16th annual student-organized fashion show is in the Student Union Ballroom April 20 at 7 p.m. Student designers interpret this year’s theme of “The Art of Deja Vu.” Tickets are $30 and are on sale March 13. design.ncsu.edu/art2wear or 919-515-1100.

Film Festivals

The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, held April 5-8, is a four-day festival of nearly 100 films at venues throughout downtown Durham. Charlotte McKinney

▪ Full Frame Documentary Film Festival. April 5-8. Four-day festival of nearly 100 films, as well as discussions. A qualifying event for nominations for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject and The Producers Guild of America Awards. Venues in downtown Durham. Tickets on sale. fullframefest.org

▪ Praxis Film Festival. May 4-5, Paramount Theatre, Goldsboro. The eighth annual festival offers independent films, from student short shorts to international award winners. praxisfilmfestival.org

▪ BEYOND: The Film Festival. June 14-17. This year’s inaugural festival in Cary features a 4-day competition with more than 20 top short films and screenplays of all genres, from filmmakers from around the world. $8 tickets. The Cary theater. 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. thecarytheater.com

Finding our roots

▪ Bentonville Battlefield Anniversary. March 17-18. Reenactors mark the 153rd anniversary of the Battle of Bentonville. nchistoricsites.org/bentonvi

▪ Herbfest. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5. Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. Booths sell herbs, native plants and perennials. Plus a butterfly release.