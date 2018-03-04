Tonight is Hollywood’s biggest night. Here are the Oscar winners with NC connections.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” the much-nominated film made in Western North Carolina, didn’t take long to win its first Oscar Sunday night. Sam Rockwell won for best supporting actor in the first award of the night handed out.

It was the first Oscar win and nomination for Rockwell, who played a racist cop who earns redemption in the film.

We’re also keeping an eye on the following nominees with connections to North Carolina. This story will be updated.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which was filmed in and around Sylva and other parts of western North Carolina in 2016, rang up a total of seven Oscar nominations: Best picture, Frances McDormand for best actress, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell for best supporting actors, Martin McDonagh for best original screenplay, Carter Burwell for best original score, Jon Gregory for film editing.

Emily V. Gordon, a Winston-Salem native and alumnus of UNC-Greensboro, for is nominated for best original screenplay for co-writing “The Big Sick” with husband Kumail Nanjiani. The film tells the true story about how Gordon and Nanjiani encountered her unexpected illness in the early days of their relationship. The duo won the award for best first screenplay at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

“My Nephew Emmett,” created by Kevin Wilson Jr., a New York filmmaker with Durham roots, is nominated for Live Action Short Film. Wilson is a graduate of Hillside High School and N.C. A&T University.

Here’s how the films did in their respective categories.

Best picture

Nominees: “Call Me by Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Actress

Nominees: Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”), Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), Meryl Streep (“The Post”)

Best Supporting Actor

Nominees: Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”), Woody Harrelson (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”), Christopher Plummer (“All the Money in the World”), Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

The winner: Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell, left, and Woody Harrelson in a scene from “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which was filmed in Western North Carolina. Both were noinated for Best Supporting Actor, and Rockwell won. Merrick Morton Searchlight via AP

Best original screenplay

The nominees: “The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; “Get Out,” Jordan Peele; “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig; “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Best Short Film (Live Action)

The nominees: “DeKalb Elementary,” Reed Van Dyk; “The Eleven O’Clock,” Derin Seale and Josh Lawson; “My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson Jr.; “The Silent Child,” Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton; “Watu Wote/All of Us,” Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Other connections

While not nominated directly, a number of alumni from UNC School of the Arts are part of various nominated films.

▪ Lucas Hedges, who appeared in two best picture nominees, “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards.”

▪ Stephen McKinley Henderson, another UNCSA alumnus, also appeared in “Lady Bird.”

▪ Natalia Cordova-Buckley voiced a character in “Coco,” nominated for best animated feature.

▪ Dylan Arnold appeared in “Mudbound,” which is nominated in four categories, including adapted screenplay.

Similarly, there are students and graduates of the Savannah College of Art and Design from the Triangle with connections to Oscar-nominated films.

▪ Dave Hale, a native of Willow Spring and SCAD visual effects graduate, is part of the team that worked on “Coco,” which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. The 2009 graduate worked as an effects lead on the film. He is the FX TD at Pixar Animation Studios.

▪ James Spadafora, an Apex native and visual effects graduate from SCAD, worked on “Kong: Skull Island,” which is nominated for Best Visual Effects. He worked as a technical director on the film and is the Level 2 Pipeline Technical Director at Industrial Light & Magic.