2 UNC students snuck backstage at the 1965 Dylan and Baez show in Raleigh and left with an interview of a lifetime

SHARE COPY LINK On March 19, 1965, Bebo White, a UNC student from Rocky Mount, snuck backstage at Reynolds Coliseum with his friend, Steve Berkowitz, to meet Joan Baez and Bob Dylan. Bebo White Collection #20544, Southern Folklife Collection, Wilson Special Collections Library, UNC

On March 19, 1965, Bebo White, a UNC student from Rocky Mount, snuck backstage at Reynolds Coliseum with his friend, Steve Berkowitz, to meet Joan Baez and Bob Dylan. Bebo White Collection #20544, Southern Folklife Collection, Wilson Special Collections Library, UNC