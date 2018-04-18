Alfred Hitchcock's classics are on the big screen, and yes, they're still scary

The Cary theater is showcasing the Master of Suspense, legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, on April 20-22.
There will be screenings of two of his classics, “Psycho” (1960) and “Vertigo” (1958). "Psycho" will be shown April 20, at 7 p.m. “Vertigo” will be shown as part of a Masterclass entitled “The Art and Craft of Alfred Hitchcock,” taught by Denver filmmaker Alexandre Philippe on April 21, at 10 a.m.
Philippe’s 2017 documentary “78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene” will be shown April 22, at 2 p.m. followed by a Q & A with Philippe. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. The Masterclass is $15. A Weekend Package (bundle of the three films + Masterclass) is $25.
On April 19, it’s Alexandra Dean’s 2017 documentary “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” at 2 p.m., followed by Gabriel Axel’s 1987 drama “Babette’s Feast,” which is part of the Science on Screen series, at 7 p.m., and Jack Conway’s 1932 romantic comedy “Red-Headed Woman” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film, except for the “Babette’s Feast” event. That includes speaker, dietitian Meredith J. Ebersohl, which is $8-$10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Other Highlights
▪ On April 20, the newly opened Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh is showing F. Gary Gray’s 1995 comedy “Friday” at 7:25 p.m. On April 22, the theater’s Video Vortex video rental store is presenting Julius LeFlore’s 1990 action comedy “Secret Agent OO Soul” at 7:15 p.m. On April 23, the Alamo is hosting a movie party at 7:15 p.m. for David Mickey Evans’ 1993 sports comedy “The Sandlot,” which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. On April 25, the Weird Wednesday series is featuring Jack Hill’s 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Coffy” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $5 for each film except for “The Sandlot” event, which is $11. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh
▪ On April 20, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of ‘80s horror flicks: Tibor Takács’s “The Gate” (1987), followed by Lamberto Bava’s “Demons” (1985). The double bill begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ On April 20, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Spring Film Series continues with Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 comedy sports drama “Bend It Like Beckham,” starring Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. It starts at 8 pm at the Museum Auditorium in the East Building with an introduction by NCMA film curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for students and NCMA members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
▪ On April 20, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is screening Ron Underwood’s 1990 horror-comedy “Tremors.” The event, which includes movie-themed science stations and trivia, is hosted by the A/V Geeks’ Skip Elsheimer. It starts at 5:30 p.m., and the film begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 ($2 for museum members). Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.
▪ On April 22 and 25, the 1992 comedy cult classic “Wayne’s World” with Mike Myers and and Dana Carvey will be showing at various Triangle locations as part of the Flashback Cinema series. It shows at Wakefield 10 in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; and Park West 14 Cinemas in Morrisville (call for times). Details: flashbackcinema.net.
▪ Monday, April 23, at Duke University in Durham, the Screen/Society’s Dance Films at the Ruby Series is presenting Christian Liebich’s 2010 documentary “The Black Roots of Salsa: The Emancipation of Cuban Rumba” at the Film Theater at the Rubenstein Arts Center. 7 p.m. Free. (6:30 dinner precedes the film. RSVP to nathan.l.smith@duke.edu. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
