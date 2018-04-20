For 1 day, you can see the NC Museum of Art's new 'You Are Here' exhibit for free

The North Carolina Museum of Art's new exhibit is one of the most popular exhibits in a decade.

For one day, you can see it for free.





On April 23, admission is free to see the exhibit "You Are Here: Light, Color, and Sound Experiences." While the museum is usually closed on Mondays, the exhibit in the East Building will be open from noon until 8 p.m.

Tickets for the exhibit normally are $15 for adults and $9 for youth. Wells Fargo is sponsoring the free admission.

The West Building, with its permanent collection, will remain closed.

The exhibit of video, light, and sound installations has drawn crowds. The first week earlier this month, which included an all-night opening event, drew 8,500 people, the second highest opening week since the Claude Monet "Monet in Normandy" exhibit in 2006-07, said Kat Harding, the museum's public relations manager.

Works are featured by Bill Viola, James Turrell, Janet Cardiff, Olafur Eliasson and Ragnar Kjartansoon. There are also mixed-media installations by artists Anila Quayyum Agha, Soo Sunny Park, Mickalene Thomas and Heather Gordon of Durham.





One of the exhibit's highlights is "Light of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, a piece the museum recently acquired that will remain in the permanent collection once "You Are Here" ends its run. It is one of three in the world.

From the outside, the piece is a hexagonal mirrored box. People can stick their heads into the portholes to see more mirrors and infinite reflections of themselves.

"Peering into the infinity room is almost a spiritual experience," museum director Larry Wheeler said in a news release.





A line often tends to form around this piece.

"Everyone who comes in will absolutely be able to see it," Harding said.





This Monday, Harding expects the museum will be most crowded after the work day, or from 5 p.m. to the 8 p.m. closing.

Normally the museum closes on weekdays at 5 p.m.

Details

What:"You Are Here: Light, Color, and Sound Experiences"

Where:NC Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh





When: Through July 22 (normally closed Mondays)

Tickets: $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, military, college students and groups; $9 for youth 7 to 18; free for 6 and younger. Free Friday nights for college students with IDs.





Other events: There is art-immersive yoga, an avant brunch, sensory art feast and strolling supper, artist talks and workshops. The Night Bright Community Festivals are May 17-18 and 24-25 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. with large-scale animated projections and food trucks. Check the museum's website for details.

Info:ncartmuseum.org/here