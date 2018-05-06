Our picks for classical music concerts this month

This month's classical music highlights range from a huge choral piece to chamber works and orchestras indoors and out. Give yourself a refreshing break with one of these concerts:

Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

The orchestra’s final program for the season takes a French twist with Ibert’s Divertissement, Gounod’s Symphony No. 2 and Chaminade’s Concertino, with flutist Mimi Stillman.

Details: May 6, 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. $30 (students free). 919-360-3382 or thecot.org.

North Carolina Master Chorale

Berlioz’s monumental Requiem gets the full treatment from the 170-voice chorus and augmented orchestra under the baton of Alfred Sturgis, who celebrates his 25th season as music director.

Details: May 8, 7:30 p.m. Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2. E. South St., Raleigh. $10-$32. 919-856-9700 or ncmasterchorale.org.

Symphony Winds

These five players come from within the N.C. Symphony’s woodwinds section. The ensemble’s program for Chamber Music Raleigh includes works by Janacek and N.C. composer Charles Delaney.

Details: May 13, 2 p.m. N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. $14-$17. 919-821-2030 or chambermusicraleigh.org.

N.C. Symphony

The season’s final classical concert in Raleigh offers two richly beautiful works. Music director Grant Llewellyn conducts Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht” (“Transfigured Night”) and Richard Strauss’ “Ein Heldenleben” (“A Hero’s Life”).

Details: May 18-19, 8 p.m. Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2. E. South St., Raleigh. $18-$73. 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.

N.C. Symphony's Summerfest

The orchestra moves outdoors for its annual summer series. Associate conductor Wesley Schulz presides over the opening concert, which includes Mussorgsky’s popular “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

Details: May 26, 7:30 p.m. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. $28-$31. 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.









