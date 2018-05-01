R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe will be back at Moogfest with a new piece of work

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe is returning to Moogfest this year, with another multi-media installation.

This year's model is called "Thibault Dance," an audio-visual piece inspired by and featuring French dancer/researcher Thibault Lac. Stipe composed an original score for the piece.

This is a repeat appearance at Moogfest for Stipe, who debuted "Jeremy Dance" a tribute to Stipe's late artist friend Jeremy "Jeremy" Ayers. "Thibault Dance" follows that work.

As was the case last year, "Thibault Dance" is free to view without a festival pass.

Stipe will be in attendance but his appearance schedule has yet to be announced.

In a statement, Stipe called the new piece "an immersive turn on my work in video."

"(T)he material comes from the juxtaposition and friction of raw elements of physicality, performed to a specific beat," Stipe said. "A reimagined musical score creates further tension, resulting in a portrait where awkwardness and grace coexist, shifting through vulnerability, discovery and pure dance."

"Thibault Dance" can be viewed on the ground-level exterior of the Snow Building, 335 W. Main St. in downtown Durham. It will be on display throughout Moogfest's run, May 17-20.

Stipe is one of a number of artists who have been added to the Moogfest lineup. new additions include drone-music composer Stephen O'Malley of the metal band Sun O))) and pop experimentalist Angel Deradoorian, formerly of Dirty Projectors.

Previously announced 2018 performers include KRS-One from the rap group Boogie Down Productions; German electronic duo Mouse on Mars; Italian composer Suzanne Ciani; the experimental multi-media ensemble Psychic TV; and a keynote address by soldier-turned-activist/U.S. Senate candidate Chelsea Manning.

Single-day festival passes are on sale now for $99 per day. For details, check moogfest.com.

This will be the third Moogfest since its 2016 move to Durham, and also the first festival since its sale. In late March, a sale to producer/operator UG Strategies was announced.

"It will be the same experience," said Jonna Humphries, who does marketing for the festival, when the sale was announced. "We have a lot of repeat attendees, people loyal to the brand. We want to try to expand on that. But as it relates to the transition, there will be no change. It's still Moogfest."