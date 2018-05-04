This baby gator caught a ride on a South Carolina turtle, and it's 'Uber' cute

The sight of a turtle sunbathing atop an alligator may be common, but sometimes these reptiles change it up.
The Kiawah Conservancy, a research non-profit on the coast of South Carolina, shared a photo of a small alligator riding on the back of a turtle, describing it as the “Kiawah Uber.”
The Kiawah Conservancy researches and protects the natural habitat of Kiawah Island.
The two animals live in the same type of habitat and the alligator may have confused the turtle with a rock, a spokesman for South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources told a local news station.
While alligators do eat turtles, it’s common to find them sunbathing near each other and even for turtles to hitch a ride in a gator's mouth.
