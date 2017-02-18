Drawings by African-American architect Julian Abele tell the story of Duke University

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man Pause

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke