Plan your weekend: Raulston Blooms, Art in Bloom – and flying space turtles

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Art in Bloom
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh; $13-$18 (free for kids 6 & under); ncartmuseum.org
The N.C. Museum of Art’s third “Art in Bloom” exhibit features more than 50 floral masterpieces based on works of art in the museum’s permanent collection, plus workshops, trunk shows, a fashion show and much more.
Flying space turtles
5:30 p.m. (movie at 7) Friday; N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, 11 W. Jones St., Raleigh; $5; naturalsciences.org
For Final Fridays, the museum presents “The Science of Flying Space Turtles,” which includes a screening of the 1965 Japanese film “Gamera,” about — you guessed it, a giant flying turtle. There’s also live music and food (must be purchased separately).
Raulston Blooms!
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; J.C. Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh; $5-$10; jcra.ncsu.edu
See more of spring’s bounty at the annual Raulston Blooms festival at the J.C. Raulston Arboretum, where you can buy plants, vote in the birdhouse contest or hear talks by leading horticulturists.
Brickside
2 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday; Duke Coffeehouse, 106 Epworth Lane, Durham; $20 ($15 for Duke students); facebook.com/dukecoffeehouse
Duke Coffeehouse and WXDU present the annual student-run music festival, which has live music all day inside the Coffeehouse and vendors and food trucks outside. (Outdoor stuff is free.)
April Foods Day
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; Main Street in downtown Garner; downtowngarner.com
No fooling’, this April Foods Day Food Truck Rodeo will have at least 14 trucks plus three craft breweries, great local vendors, a kids’ zone with crafts and activities, live entertainment and more.
