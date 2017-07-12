A vintage Martin guitar can fetch $100,000. These guys have the sound for far less.

Ben Maschal, co-owner and luthier at Pre-war Guitars Co. in Hillsborough works on a guitar in the shop Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Maschal and business partner and luthier, Wes Lambe, "recreate the tone, feel and look of the Pre-War era while accommodating the needs of the modern musician" through their guitars. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com