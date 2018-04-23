Critics offended by portraits of black people painted with white faces. Artist says they're missing the point.

CAM Executive Director Gab Smith walks through the exhibition “Painting the Roses Red” by painter Margaret Bowland on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at CAM Raleigh. "Dust Up" (left) and "Tangled up in Blue" (right, featuring curator Dexter Wimberly and his son as subjects) are part of a series of large-scale paintings by Bowland on exhibit through June 17, 2018. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com