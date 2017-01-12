Native son Zach Galifianakis makes documentary about NC’s ‘regressive’ politics

Actor Zach Galifianakis, a North Carolina native, has made a documentary that discusses how his home state went from being “a beacon of light and generosity in a sea of red state reactionary politics” to what the film’s website refers to as “one of the most regressive and intentionally belligerent states in the union.”
The documentary, “Democracy For Sale,” will be screened across North Carolina in January and February. More screenings are still being scheduled.
Galifianakis, who was born in Wilkesboro and attended N.C. State University, gained international fame for his part in the “Hangover” trilogy of films. He owns a farm in northeastern Alleghany County and splits his time between the farm and his work.
The documentary tells the tale of North Carolina’s transformed politics, including new and growing political spending, or “how the money of a few has come to dominate our democracy,” the film’s website says.
Galifianakis investigates allegations that the North Carolina government was “put in power by moneyed interests and has thus carried out a program that only benefits its backers: cuts to education, healthcare spending and environmental protection; lowering of taxes for the wealthy and corporations; and the passage of laws designed to roll back access to the ballot.”
“Democracy For Sale” is part of the “America Divided” docu-series produced by Common, Norman Lear and Shonda Rhimes. The five-part series features narratives of inequality in education, housing, healthcare, labor, criminal justice and the political system.
Galifianakis will be joined by other stars including Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Amy Poehler, Peter Sarsgaard and Jesse Williams who will serve as correspondents in documentaries in the series.
People can also request free screenings of the series online.
Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. – Cullowhee
A K Hinds University Center – WCU
Room 210 Memorial Dr.
Cullowhee, N.C. 28723
Hosted by: Student Democracy Coalition.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. – Walnut Cove
Rising Star
915 Windmill St.
Walnut Cove, N.C. 27052
Hosted by: Appalachian Voices.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. – Asheville
The Grail Moviehouse
45 S. French Broad Ave.
Asheville, N.C. 28801
Hosted by: Buncombe County NAACP, Clean Water for NC, Democracy NC, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Southern Environmental Law Center.
Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. – Bakersville
The Old Courthouse
11 N. Mitchell Ave.
Bakersville, N.C. 28705
Hosted by: Yancey Mitchell NAACP.
Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. – Shelby
Newgrass Brewing
213 S Lafayette St.
Shelby, N.C. 28150
Hosted by: MountainTrue and Broad River Alliance.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. – Fayetteville
Cameo Art House Theatre
225 Hay St.
Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Hosted by: The Fayetteville Branch NAACP.
Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. – Wilmington
The Cameron Art Museum
3201 S. 17th St.
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
Hosted by: New Hanover County NAACP.
Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. – Chapel Hill
Church of Reconciliation
110 N. Elliott Rd.
Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514
Hosted by: Southern Environmental Law Center, Church of Reconciliation Justice and Peace Committee and Raging Grannies.
Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. – Durham
Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
4907 Garrett Rd.
Durham, N.C. 27707
Hosted by: The Durham People’s Alliance and NC WARN.
Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. – Boone
Price Lake Room at ASU
287 Rivers St.
Boone, N.C. 28608
Hosted by: Appalachian Voices, Democracy Matters and Democracy NC.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. – Raleigh
Community UCC
814 Dixie Trail
Raleigh, N.C. 27607
Hosted by: 350 Triangle and the CUCC Social Justice Committee.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. – Goldsboro
Saint Mark Church of Christ
700 W Ash St.
Goldsboro, N.C. 27530
Hosted by: Down East Coal Ash Coalition and Wayne County NAACP.
Tuesday, Febr. 7 at 6 p.m. – New Bern
UU Fellowship of New Bern
308 Meadows St.
New Bern, N.C. 28560
Hosted by: Democracy New Bern.
Additional screenings are being scheduled in Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Pembroke, and Winston Salem.
