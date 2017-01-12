Celebrities

January 12, 2017 4:16 PM

Native son Zach Galifianakis makes documentary about NC’s ‘regressive’ politics

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

Actor Zach Galifianakis, a North Carolina native, has made a documentary that discusses how his home state went from being “a beacon of light and generosity in a sea of red state reactionary politics” to what the film’s website refers to as “one of the most regressive and intentionally belligerent states in the union.”

The documentary, “Democracy For Sale,” will be screened across North Carolina in January and February. More screenings are still being scheduled.

Galifianakis, who was born in Wilkesboro and attended N.C. State University, gained international fame for his part in the “Hangover” trilogy of films. He owns a farm in northeastern Alleghany County and splits his time between the farm and his work.

The documentary tells the tale of North Carolina’s transformed politics, including new and growing political spending, or “how the money of a few has come to dominate our democracy,” the film’s website says.

Galifianakis investigates allegations that the North Carolina government was “put in power by moneyed interests and has thus carried out a program that only benefits its backers: cuts to education, healthcare spending and environmental protection; lowering of taxes for the wealthy and corporations; and the passage of laws designed to roll back access to the ballot.”

“Democracy For Sale” is part of the “America Divided” docu-series produced by Common, Norman Lear and Shonda Rhimes. The five-part series features narratives of inequality in education, housing, healthcare, labor, criminal justice and the political system.

Galifianakis will be joined by other stars including Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Amy Poehler, Peter Sarsgaard and Jesse Williams who will serve as correspondents in documentaries in the series.

People can also request free screenings of the series online.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. – Cullowhee

A K Hinds University Center – WCU

Room 210 Memorial Dr.

Cullowhee, N.C. 28723

Hosted by: Student Democracy Coalition.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. – Walnut Cove

Rising Star

915 Windmill St.

Walnut Cove, N.C. 27052

Hosted by: Appalachian Voices.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. – Asheville

The Grail Moviehouse

45 S. French Broad Ave.

Asheville, N.C. 28801

Hosted by: Buncombe County NAACP, Clean Water for NC, Democracy NC, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Southern Environmental Law Center.

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. – Bakersville

The Old Courthouse

11 N. Mitchell Ave.

Bakersville, N.C. 28705

Hosted by: Yancey Mitchell NAACP.

Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. – Shelby

Newgrass Brewing

213 S Lafayette St.

Shelby, N.C. 28150

Hosted by: MountainTrue and Broad River Alliance.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. – Fayetteville

Cameo Art House Theatre

225 Hay St.

Fayetteville, N.C. 28301

Hosted by: The Fayetteville Branch NAACP.

Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. – Wilmington

The Cameron Art Museum

3201 S. 17th St.

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

Hosted by: New Hanover County NAACP.

Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. – Chapel Hill

Church of Reconciliation

110 N. Elliott Rd.

Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514

Hosted by: Southern Environmental Law Center, Church of Reconciliation Justice and Peace Committee and Raging Grannies.

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. – Durham

Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

4907 Garrett Rd.

Durham, N.C. 27707

Hosted by: The Durham People’s Alliance and NC WARN.

Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. – Boone

Price Lake Room at ASU

287 Rivers St.

Boone, N.C. 28608

Hosted by: Appalachian Voices, Democracy Matters and Democracy NC.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. – Raleigh

Community UCC

814 Dixie Trail

Raleigh, N.C. 27607

Hosted by: 350 Triangle and the CUCC Social Justice Committee.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. – Goldsboro

Saint Mark Church of Christ

700 W Ash St.

Goldsboro, N.C. 27530

Hosted by: Down East Coal Ash Coalition and Wayne County NAACP.

Tuesday, Febr. 7 at 6 p.m. – New Bern

UU Fellowship of New Bern

308 Meadows St.

New Bern, N.C. 28560

Hosted by: Democracy New Bern.

Additional screenings are being scheduled in Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Pembroke, and Winston Salem.

