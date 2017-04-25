Your Pie bringing fast-pizza concept to Cary, Raleigh’s Brier Creek

The fast-pizza fast-casual market in the Triangle continues to grow as Your Pie is planning restaurants in Cary and Raleigh’s Brier Creek.
The Cary location is at 685 Cary Towne Blvd., in the former Tom Yum Thai. Work is underway to transform the restaurant and add a patio. An opening date hasn’t been set.
The Raleigh location will be in The Corners at Brier Creek, a mixed-use development anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery store. It could open in early fall.
At Your Pie, as with competitors Blaze, Pieology and Mod Pizza, diners walk down the topping line to pick unlimited toppings for their personal-sized pizza.
The pizza dough is hand-tossed. There are some signature pizzas, or suggestions, such as the Nat (basil pesto, mozzarella, feta, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach) and Southern Heat (buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions and jalapenos).
There also are different homemade sauces for the base, such as marinara, extra virgin olive oil and barbecue sauce. Gluten-free dough and vegan cheese are available.
Your Pie also sells paninis, chopped salads, gelato and beer from local breweries.
The two Triangle locations, the first Your Pie restaurants in the area, will be run by Jack Fladeland, his wife Alyssa, and his father, John. John Fladeland owns four Subway restaurants in Mebane. Jack and his wife have operated one of them since Jack graduated from Appalachian State University.
“Kind of almost getting my feet wet to running my own restaurant,” said Jack, who is 27. “I wanted to make sure I was comfortable.”
When Jack was ready to venture out on his own, he researched several restaurant concepts and landed on the quick-serve pizza.
“It’s growing fast,” he said.
So is the Triangle, and he and his wife sought an area where their young family could grow. They plan to move to Cary with their 7-month-old daughter, Freya.
Fladeland said Your Pie is a good fit for the community. Your Pie promotes microbreweries, and Fladeland plans to seek out local breweries and those he was introduced to in western North Carolina to serve their beer.
“We’re going to try to be as local as possible,” he said.
That extends to community partnerships. Your Pie contributes to hunger causes, Fladeland said. He said he wants to be known as the “Your Pie guy,” when schools need sponsorships or assistance.
He also likes the Athens-Ga.,-company’s corporate environment and that it has a good relationship with its franchise owners. There are more than 40 locations across 13 states, according to the company, with 50 more in development.
Another Your Pie is scheduled to open in Charlotte with a different franchise owner. But Fladeland is hoping the Cary restaurant – once the patio and restaurant is converted – will be the first in the state.
“That would be really cool,” he said.
“It will be an adventure,” he said. “If I can get people to try it, they will come back. It’s a good product.”
Info: yourpie.com; facebook.com/yourpiecary
Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831; @JessicaBanov
