Want late-night pizza-by-the-slice in downtown Raleigh? It’s coming

Some downtown Raleigh revelers have lamented the lack of pizza-by-the-slice sold in the wee hours of the morning.
That soon will change.
Benny Capitale’s is set to move into 121 Fayetteville St., which most recently housed Crema coffe shop.
The company, based in Virginia, sells slices from 28-inch pizzas.
The chain has several restaurants along the East Coast, with many in college towns like Blacksburg, Lynchburg and Charlottesville, Va. Benny Cappella’s is in Chapel Hill on downtown’s Franklin Street. The only other North Carolina location is in Charlotte – Benny Pennello’s.
A representative from the company could not be reached.
But the store’s website says it will open this summer. A Facebook page recently posted an ad seeking a social media marketing manager.
The website says the restaurant will be open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday, until 2 a.m. Thursday and until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
A cheese slice is $4 while those with toppings are $5. A 28-inch cheese pizza is $30 while it’s $38 for pizzas with pepperoni or sausage or one of the monthly special pizzas.
The company’s namesake, Benedito, or Benny, was raised in Brooklyn and worked for Italian chefs. He eventually made his way to the Eastern Shore of Virginia and began making pizzas for his neighbors from his back porch, according to the company website. The website notes that “His anonymity is important to him which is why every Benny’s represents a different side of him and is given a different name.”
DeMo’s Pizzeria & Deli on Glenwood South sells pizza by the slice until midnight Thursday through Saturday.
Info: 121 Fayetteville St., Suite 110, Raleigh, bennysva.com/BennyCapitales, facebook.com/bennycapitales
