Dining review: A meal at Istanbul is a procession of Turkish delights

Kebabs account for the bulk of the entree offering at Istanbul, with nearly a dozen variations on the theme available as either a plate (served on wedges of lavash bread to soak up the juices, and accompanied by bulgur pilaf, roasted tomato and sweet pepper, and a small tangle of sumac-spiced onions.) The Super Mix Grill, pictured here, serves up Adana, chicken, lamb and kofta kebab in ample portion. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com