The Remedy Diner is moving to a new spot near downtown. Here’s where.

Circumstances are forcing the Remedy Diner to move from East Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh, but owner Angie Holder couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities of her new location.
The move will essentially double Remedy’s space. The current spot, which Remedy has occupied since 2008, has seating for 36. The Morgan Street restaurant, in the base of the 927 West Morgan apartment building, has space for 60 inside, plus wide sidewalks to add outdoor dining.
“We’re really excited,” said Angie Holder, who owns the restaurant with her sister, Carrie Holder-Rouse, and Scott Williams. “We’d love to stay there. We outgrew our space a long time ago.”
She said the move is prompted by Moore Square redevelopment. Remedy’s building – with a butterfly mural on the outside – eventually will be torn down with a bigger building going in its place, Holder said.
Knowing that she had to move, she looked at 36 spaces in downtown Raleigh, she said. “I talked to everyone,” she said.
But she also remembered driving by the PG Werth’s location and noting that it had closed. She reached out to Hamm for his thoughts on the location, unsure what he would say, if he responded at all. He did, and he spoke highly of the space.
The new space also will allow Remedy to expand its menu, which has been recognized for its vegetarian and vegan options. Its Tempeh Tantrum sandwich was even recognized as one of PETA’s top five vegan sandwiches in the country.
But Holder said she has wanted to serve breakfast every day, not just the popular brunch on weekends. Space and equipment limitations prevented that from happening.
“That’s our busiest thing,” she said. “In our original plan, we wanted to do it seven days.”
The Remedy Diner started out as “something for everyone,” Holder said.
“My sister is vegetarian, I’m not,” Holder said. “My mom had to make different meals for everyone. That’s how our kitchen is: for everyone. Divided down the middle.”
She said Remedy started outgrowing its space after its first year, forcing owners to eliminate items from the menu that they wanted to serve. Many of those items will return, she said.
In the mean time, they will customize the P.G. Werth’s space to make it cozy. The current restaurant has colorful star lanterns in the window that beckon diners.
She said the diner will remain open on East Hargett Street during that time with a small window to close to move to the new location.
Info: Current location is 137 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. New location is 927 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. www.theremedydiner.com/
Jessica Banov: 919-460-2605, @JessicaBanov
