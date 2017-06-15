Rolled ice cream? You’ll find it next to pizza, tacos at Morgan Street Food Hall

When Morgan Street Food Hall opens in late summer, it will serve everything from pizza and sushi to empanadas and trendy rolled ice cream.

Thursday, Morgan Street Food Hall announced six new restaurants that will set up locations – in some cases their second sites – in the downtown Raleigh space. The announcements come days after Cousins Maine Lobster food truck revealed it will open its first storefront location in North Carolina at Morgan Street.

Food halls, popular in Europe and larger U.S. cities, often contain food stalls or a food court as well as retail space for local food businesses and a grocery store.

Morgan Street Food Hall is being developed by Hibernian Hospitality Group, owned by Niall Hanley, in a 22,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Jillian’s bar. He owns Hibernian pubs and the Raleigh Beer Garden, among other restaurants.

The new dining establishments are:

▪ Carroll’s Kitchen: Carroll’s Kitchen opened in September on East Martin Street to serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is a nonprofit that seeks to end homelessness for women. This will be a second location for Carroll’s.

▪ Makus Empanadas: The Argentinian empanadas have been served at a restaurant at Hope Valley Commons in Durham since 2013. Brothers Hernan and Santiago and their friend Ricky Yofre are the owners.

▪ Raleigh Rolls: This new venture capitalizes on the trend of rolled ice cream that originated in Southeast Asia. Owners describe the concept in a news release: “Homemade dairy milk is poured onto the grill and mixed with fruit, cookies, coffee or other ingredients. The ice cream is then rolled and served with delicious toppings.”

▪ Wicked Taco: This will be the second Wicked Taco location, which has a location on Western Boulevard. Look for tacos with creative fillings and a salsa bar.

▪ Bella’s Wood Fired Pizza: The new venture will serve pizzas along with a seasonal tapas and small plate menu.

▪ Morgan Street Java and Creperie: The new restaurant will offer made-to-order crepes along with coffee from a local roaster.

Meanwhile, Cousins Maine Lobster, which saw a surge in business following its “Shark Tank” appearance, is known for its lobster rolls. The Morgan Street location will be run by local franchise owners, Deb and Greg Keller.

Previous tenants confirmed are Boba Brew, City Sushi, Cow Bar, Ginger + Soy, Oak City Fish & Chips, Raleigh Raw and Sassool.

Morgan Street, in the Warehouse District, is just one of several food halls poised to open in the Triangle this year. Many will become expansion spaces for existing Triangle restaurants.

Transfer Co. Olde East will occupy 42,800 square feet of the former Carolina Coach Garage and Shop at 500 E. Davie St. in the east side of downtown Raleigh.

Meanwhile, Blue Dogwood Public Market is opening in Chapel Hill in a part of the former Fowler’s grocery store at 306 W. Franklin St. in downtown

The Durham Food Hall is scheduled to open in the Reuse Arts District at the Shoppes at Lakewood this fall, next to the Scrap Exchange.