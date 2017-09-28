Downtown Raleigh’s ramen scene is heating up. Another noodle shop is going to open.

What was once a ramen desert in downtown is becoming a ramen scene.

Tonbo Ramen, a noodle shop with an upstairs bar, is coming to 211 S. Wilmington St., in downtown Raleigh. The owners are the team from Kanki, which owns three steak and sushi restaurants and one noodle shop across the Triangle. This will be the group’s first venture into downtown Raleigh, as all of the other shops are in or nearby the area’s main shopping malls.

The two-story noodle shop is scheduled to open by the end of the year, owners said in a news release.

The news comes shortly after Kaiju Bowl and Bao’s plans to open on Davie Street were announced last month. That restaurant will be opened by Ken Yowell, who owns Oak City Meatball Shoppe and Calavera Empanadas and Tequila next door. It may open by the end of the year as well.

Meanwhile, Sono Sushi, which earlier this year installed a new management team and chef, serves ramen at lunch and dinner at its Fayetteville Street restaurant. The District on West Morgan Street also serves ramen as part of its eclectic comfort food menu.

As for Tonbo, it will move into a 98-year-old building on the same block as Trophy Brewing Tap and Table, Chuck’s Burgers and Taz’s Supermarket. Renovations are underway.

On the ground floor, Tonbo will be a traditional ramen shop, with bar stools and tables and serving shio, shoyu and tonkotsu styles, as well as vegetarian options. In a release, Tonbo’s owners say the ramen broth takes 20 hours to make and that the restaurant’s name comes from the Japanese word for dragonfly.

The upstairs izakaya will go for speakeasy vibes and will serve small plates and snacks like steamed buns and yakitori, as well as cocktails.

“The menu at Tonbo will feature freshly prepared ramen dishes with select ingredients to complement the broth,” chef Alex Cordova said in a release. “Ramen is meant for sustenance and delight at the same time. Tonbo is intended to provide both.”

Info: tonboramen.com/, facebook.com/TonboRamen/