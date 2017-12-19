Vita Vite opened on Hargett Street two years ago and will add a second location in North Hills in 2018.
Vita Vite opened on Hargett Street two years ago and will add a second location in North Hills in 2018. Anne Liles
Vita Vite opened on Hargett Street two years ago and will add a second location in North Hills in 2018. Anne Liles

Restaurant News & Reviews

Downtown wine bar expanding to North Hills

By Drew Jackson

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

December 19, 2017 07:29 PM

A downtown Raleigh wine bar is expanding to the suburbs.

The Hargett Street wine bar Vita Vite will add a second location in North Hills next year.

The new location will be called Vita Vite Midtown and will feature the same wine bar/art gallery vibe of the downtown spot. Owners are eyeing an opening in late spring.

“We love being a part of the Raleigh community, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to expand to North Hills,” said Lindsay Rice, founder and owner of Vita Vite. “Vita Vite Midtown will be a relaxed environment that is comfortable and welcoming to everyone.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The second location looks to be sizeable, moving into a 6,000-square-foot space in the new North Hills Park Central building with a mezzanine level, outdoor seating, couches and multiple fireplaces. The menu will include wines from around the world, craft beer and small plates.

Rice opened Vita Vite in downtown’s Warehouse District in late 2015.

Drew Jackson; 919-603-4943; @jdrewjackson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

    Watch the promotional trailer for Vivian Howard's "A Chef's Life" television show set in Kinston, N.C..

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:05

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer
Get an inside look at the Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach 2:40

Get an inside look at the Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach
Parkside Cafe in Johnston County is all about country cookin' 1:20

Parkside Cafe in Johnston County is all about country cookin'

View More Video