Downtown wine bar expanding to North Hills

A downtown Raleigh wine bar is expanding to the suburbs.
The Hargett Street wine bar Vita Vite will add a second location in North Hills next year.
The new location will be called Vita Vite Midtown and will feature the same wine bar/art gallery vibe of the downtown spot. Owners are eyeing an opening in late spring.
“We love being a part of the Raleigh community, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to expand to North Hills,” said Lindsay Rice, founder and owner of Vita Vite. “Vita Vite Midtown will be a relaxed environment that is comfortable and welcoming to everyone.”
The second location looks to be sizeable, moving into a 6,000-square-foot space in the new North Hills Park Central building with a mezzanine level, outdoor seating, couches and multiple fireplaces. The menu will include wines from around the world, craft beer and small plates.
Rice opened Vita Vite in downtown’s Warehouse District in late 2015.
