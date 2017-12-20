More Videos

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas 5:35

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas

  • Raleigh's pay-what-you-can restaurant has a home

    Maggie Kane, executive director of A Place at the Table, describes how the nonprofit has found a permanent home in the former Cafe de los Muertos in downtown Raleigh. The new cafe will open in Fall 2017 and will let people pay or volunteer for their meals.

Maggie Kane, executive director of A Place at the Table, describes how the nonprofit has found a permanent home in the former Cafe de los Muertos in downtown Raleigh. The new cafe will open in Fall 2017 and will let people pay or volunteer for their meals. Jessica Banov jbanov@newsobserver.com
Maggie Kane, executive director of A Place at the Table, describes how the nonprofit has found a permanent home in the former Cafe de los Muertos in downtown Raleigh. The new cafe will open in Fall 2017 and will let people pay or volunteer for their meals. Jessica Banov jbanov@newsobserver.com

Restaurant News & Reviews

Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can restaurant has an opening date

By Drew Jackson

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

December 20, 2017 03:34 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Raleigh

A Place at the Table, the pay-what-you-can restaurant and coffee shop years in development, is almost ready to open.

The cafe at 300 W. Hargett St. will open Jan. 8, in the former Cafe de los Muertos space, which has been undergoing a sizeable renovation since the summer.

A Place at the Table will operate as a non-profit and has raised money for the cafe through pop-up meals around Raleigh and fundraisers. Maggie Kane, executive director of the organization, has said the aim is for the restaurant to completely support itself from its service.

The cafe at the bottom of the Hue apartment building will focus on breakfast and lunch, open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving waffles, grit bowls, paninis, salads and toast. There will be a full coffee and espresso bar using Larry’s Beans.

Kane said that the Jan. 8 date is more of the start of a soft opening period and that the full grand opening will be held in February.

As the name suggests, diners can pay what they can afford, pay a suggested price, pay a little more, pay for someone else’s meal or pay by volunteering. Volunteer jobs could include sweeping, wiping tables and bringing food to guests.

“Raleigh is a very socially conscious area to live in, and a lot of people are part of this social justice movement,” Kane said this summer. “I think people just want to help in whatever they can.”

Funding for the restaurant comes from events, fundraisers, individuals and churches, though the organization is not faith-based. It also has received a few grants.

The organization was formed by Kane and received its nonprofit status in November 2015. A search for a permanent location has been ongoing with the closed Cafe de Los Muertos location secured this summer.

For more information, visit apattraleigh.org.

Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson

