Downtown Raleigh French bistro Royale, which serves items like Duck a L’orange, is taking part in Triangle Restaurant Week in January 2018 for the first time.
Restaurant News & Reviews

Triangle Restaurant Week is a time to explore new spots. Don’t forget to save room for dessert.

By Drew Jackson

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

January 12, 2018 10:01 AM

Like the Triangle dining scene at large, the Triangle Restaurant Week has blown up over the past decade.

What began with a couple dozen restaurants 11 years ago, returns Jan. 22-28 with nearly 100 participants strong.

Triangle Restaurant Week, which is twice a year, is an invitation to explore. The week-long collection of lunch and dinner deals aims to entice area diners to seek out restaurants they haven’t tried before – to get a taste for a new spot that might not be obvious for a typical night out.

The format remains the same. Most restaurants are offering three-course dinner menus for $20 to $35. Some offer three-course lunches for $15 while others have $10 lunch specials.

Restaurants list their menus at trirestaurantweek.com, where diners can search for meals by city: Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Apex, Pittsboro and Morrisville.

This year’s lineup includes a number of first-time participants. In Raleigh, downtown French bistro Royale joins the list for the first year, as does North Hills 41Hundred and Capital Club 16. In Durham, popular ramen shop Dashi is participating, as is new restaurant It’s a Southern Thing.

“There are new restaurants every year with the explosion of growth in the Triangle,” said Damon Butler, founder of Triangle Restaurant Week. “Now with almost 100 restaurants, we’ve seen a big turn out. It’s an important time to get out and visit local restaurants.”

The January event helps people get out of the house, even when it’s cold, Butler said. Since the first event in 2008, other restaurant weeks have cropped up in the cities around the Triangle, including Raleigh Restaurant Week.

But Butler said Triangle Restaurant Week stands out by bringing the area together.

“This was the first one,” Butler said. “It’s about having the entire Triangle become one and show we can be better together,” Butler said. “The Triangle gets a lot of recognition across the country for its food, so this is a way to celebrate that and come together, and what better way to do that than through food.”

Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson

Details

Triangle Restaurant Week is Jan. 22-28, offering lunch and dinner deals at nearly 100 restaurants across the Triangle. Here is a sampling of participants.

▪ Cary: Dean’s Kitchen+Bar, Maximillians Grill and Wine Bar

▪ Durham: Counting House at 21c Museum Hotel, Harvest 18 and Mothers & Sons

▪ Chapel Hill: City Kitchen and Kipos Greek Taverna

▪ Raleigh: Coquette Brasserie, Garland, Jose and Sons, Vidrio, Taverna Agora and So.Ca

