Larry Stogner, longtime WTVD journalist, dies at 69.

Veteran Triangle journalist Larry Stogner, who has battled ALS for nearly two years, died overnight. He was 69.
For years, Stogner was the face viewers turned to on the nightly broadcasts of WTVD, the Triangle ABC affiliate. He did his last broadcast as an anchor in February 2015.
He had first reported his illness to viewers a few weeks earler.
“I am sure that in recent months you’ve noticed a change in my voice. My speech, slower,” he said. “As it turns out, I have ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“There is no cure. My career in broadcast journalism is coming to an end.”
Stogner worked at WTVD since 1976, joining as a reporter and moving to the anchor spot in 1982. The UNC-Chapel Hill graduate also was a Vietnam veteran, and he traveled back there in 1995 to report on the 20th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. Stogner made a documentary of the trip, “Back to Nam,” which was nominated for an Emmy.
In the news industry, it’s not unusual to work at a half-dozen outlets over a career; to move out of reporting and into editing or producing; or to leave the business for something more lucrative. A Stogner, who stayed in the same market – essentially in the same job – over an entire career is a rarity.
“I tell people we didn’t need Wikipedia; we had Stognerpedia,” says Steve Daniels, who took over the 11 p.m. broadcast at WTVD from Stogner years ago. He could put everything in context, Daniels says, whether it was a political campaign, a Supreme Court ruling or a legislative decision.
Stogner was a member of both the N.C. Journalism Hall of Fame and the N.C. Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
