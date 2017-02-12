Raleigh Bugg Elementary teachers on ‘Rachel Ray’ show Monday

Five Bugg Elementary School teachers will appear on the “Rachael Ray” TV show Monday.
The teachers needed help eating healthier during the school day – tempted with snacks and sweets lingering around the school and wanting to change their eating habits. The show sent a nutritionist to the school to help the teachers develop a plan.
Nutritionist Keri Glassman set up a “lunch swap” for the teachers, where each cooks lunch for all of the others once a week.
The show was scheduled to air on WTVD at 10 a.m. Monday.
In the taped segment, the show follows Khalilah Gilmore, Kimberly Brown, Malikah Wells, Nicole Williams-Kearns and Sonya Mitchiner during the first week of their lunch swap. The teachers then joined Gilmore and Rachael Ray via Skype to talk about how it’s going. The teachers originally were supposed to appear on the show in person, but strong winter storms kept them from flying to New York City.
“They have loved the lunch swap experiment so much that they’ve decided to carry it through the rest of the school year!” said Paige Landsem, a publicist for the show.
And Ray had a few surprises in store for the teachers, including gift cards to Lowes Foods and a subscription to the grocery chain’s delivery service, a spa day at Lorena Luca Spa and a chance to come to New York to update her on their progress later this year.
Comments