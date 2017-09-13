Do not cross Christmas: Abbott gets tough, breaks her ‘Big Brother’ buddy’s heart

We’re down to the final five on “Big Brother,” and with a surprise eviction night announced by Juli Chen at the top of the show, the house is extreeeeeemely tense.
We start with Alex and Kevin on the eviction block, with Josh holding Head of Household power. From there we get lots of tears – fake ones from Alex and real, neverending ones from Josh. In fact, Alex lays the tearful guilt trip on Josh pretty hard. And Josh cries.
That’s when master manipulator Paul and Raleigh girl Christmas Abbott take Josh into a room for a Come to Christmas meeting.
Christmas, whispering pretty menacingly to Josh: “She’s (blanking) with your head and she’s going to weaken you for tomorrow, so she can win that veto and retaliate. I know this girl, we are very similar personalities. You don’t think that I would hide under a rock and strike the (blank) out of you?” (Yikes.)
Christmas continues: “If you cross me, I will murder families.” That one got a visible head jerk from Paul, who then laughed and said, “Christmas Joy” (her full name is Christmas Joy Abbott).
“You just scared me,” Josh said with a grin. “Suck it up. Let’s go eat,” Christmas responded.
Later, Josh – who has been very tight with Christmas all season – asked her to promise him it would be the two of them in the final.
Christmas: “I’m gonna be honest with you. I have not made that decision. You have a very special place in my heart. You have been an amazing game player and you have grown and I love you so much. I don’t want that decision.”
Josh, to camera: “Honestly, I’m just heartbroken. because the whole time I’m saying I’m going to the final two with her and she can’t give me that back. I feel like I just got cheated by my girlfriend. I feel like I just got played.”
This will shock you: Josh breaks down and cries, while Christmas hugs him.
Christmas later says to the camera that she’s torn between Paul and Josh. This is going to get really ugly.
There’s a Power of Veto competition, which Paul wins. He tells his pal Alex that he can’t use the veto on her and she’s upset, which makes Paul cry, while Christmas and Josh hug him. Then Alex gets voted out, with Josh (tearfully) casting the tie-breaking vote to evict her. While talking to Juli, Alex cries – real tears, this time – but notes that “crying is weakness.”
After eviction there was another Head of Household competition, which Paul won, ensuring he will be in the final 3. He, of course, cried. Christmas hugged him.
Someone else (it has to be Kevin, right?) gets evicted tomorrow night (Thursday, Sept. 14). A winner will be picked in the season finale on Sept. 20.
A little background
Christmas broke her foot in the second week of the show. It was pretty bad. She had surgery on her foot, but opted to stay in the house. Christmas said doctors told her she faces more surgery and isn’t likely to regain full range of motion in her foot, essentially ending her competitive CrossFit career.
Christmas, who worked as a civilian contractor in Iraq in 2004, started Crossfit training in 2006. She’s the owner of CrossFit Invoke in Raleigh, and in 2012, became the first woman to work in a NASCAR pit crew. She is also the author of two books.
