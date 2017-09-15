Here are the locals to pull for during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards

We get a chance to watch our favorite TV shows get honored – and more likely, ignored – Sunday night when CBS airs the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
The show, hosted by Stephen Colbert, also gives us a chance to root for a couple of shows with local ties.
Evan Rachel Wood for “Westworld”
Raleigh native Evan Rachel Wood is nominated for Best Actress in a drama for her role in HBO’s “Westworld.” She was nominated for a Golden Globe for this same role.
Wood plays Dolores, an artificially intelligent “host” programmed to be a sort of damsel in distress for guests at the Abernathy ranch.
She has some tough competition in the category, up against Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Keri Russell (“The Americans”) and Robin Wright (“House of Cards”). Note: Foy won the Golden Globe for this category.
Wood was also nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 2011 for her part in the HBO movie “Mildred Pierce.”
“Westworld” is nominated for 22 Emmys, the most for any drama this year. It already won five at the Creative Emmy Awards in a ceremony held this past Saturday night.
The Duffer Brothers for “Stranger Things”
The Duffer Brothers – Matt and Ross – grew up in Durham and are the creators of the new Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which was nominated for 18 Emmys this year (the show also picked up five awards at the Creative Emmy Awards).
“Stranger Things” is a retro sci-fi drama set in the early 80s following a group of kids as they search for a missing boy, along the way unraveling a supernatural mystery and a government conspiracy.
On this Sunday night’s show, look especially for these three categories, in which the brothers are the named nominees: Outstanding Drama, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing.
Some are already winners
▪ Scott Jacobson, a 1995 graduate of the N.C. School of Science and Math and a 1999 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, picked up his sixth Emmy Award Saturday night at the Creative Emmy Awards.
Jacobson won as a writer and co-executive producer on the Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” which won for Outstanding Animated Series. It’s his second win for “Bob’s Burgers,” but his sixth Emmy overall, counting the four he won as a writer for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” Jacobson has been nominated 11 times.
▪ Ben Piner, who grew up in Oriental and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2003, is the co-producer of “LA 92,” a documentary about the Los Angeles riots that aired on the National Geographic channel this spring. “LA 92” won the award for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Film Making. Piner lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Shelly Gossman.
Watch the Emmys
The Primetime Emmy Awards show airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
If you want to see the taped version of this past Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys show, tune in at 8 p.m. Saturday on FXX. There’s a replay at 10:30.
See a full list of nominees at emmys.com/awards/nominations.
