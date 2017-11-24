The 1970 stop-motion classic “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” airs on ABC.
What to Watch on Friday: ‘Santa Claus,’ ‘The Grinch’ and ‘Trolls’ kick off Christmas viewing

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 24, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m., ABC) – I like to call this 1970 stop-motion classic the animated true story of the origin of Santa.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) – Boris Karloff narrates this 1966 special about a heartless grinch who tries to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.

Finding Santa (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Oh, a movie about a Christmas parade. This one is set in a New England town and the parade gets major attention from a national morning show (for nice reasons).

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30 p.m., NBC) – In this new animated special, Poppy, the queen of the Trolls, realizes her best friend has no holidays in her calendar.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A Broadway adaptation of the 1942 Christmas movie musical featuring the music of Irving Berlin.

Grammy’s 60th Anniversary Special (9 p.m., CBS) – John Legend and Carrie Underwood host a look back at 59 years of Grammy performances.

Cuba and the Cameraman (Netflix) – For this documentary, director Jon Alpert followed Fidel Castro and three Cuban families affected by his policies for 42 years.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.