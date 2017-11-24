What to Watch on Friday: ‘Santa Claus,’ ‘The Grinch’ and ‘Trolls’ kick off Christmas viewing

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m., ABC) – I like to call this 1970 stop-motion classic the animated true story of the origin of Santa.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) – Boris Karloff narrates this 1966 special about a heartless grinch who tries to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.
Finding Santa (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Oh, a movie about a Christmas parade. This one is set in a New England town and the parade gets major attention from a national morning show (for nice reasons).
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30 p.m., NBC) – In this new animated special, Poppy, the queen of the Trolls, realizes her best friend has no holidays in her calendar.
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A Broadway adaptation of the 1942 Christmas movie musical featuring the music of Irving Berlin.
Grammy’s 60th Anniversary Special (9 p.m., CBS) – John Legend and Carrie Underwood host a look back at 59 years of Grammy performances.
Cuba and the Cameraman (Netflix) – For this documentary, director Jon Alpert followed Fidel Castro and three Cuban families affected by his policies for 42 years.
