What to Watch on Saturday: Big names in the cast for Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Train’

The Christmas Train (8 p.m., Hallmark) – This is a biggie. Danny Glover, Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Joan Cusack star in this movie based on the best-selling David Baldacci novel. A disillusioned journalist must get from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and the trip becomes an adventure that leads to love.
Wrapped Up in Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) – An 8-year-old girl asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt.
National Dog Show (8 p.m., NBC) – This is a repeat from Thursday, but it features 10 Triangle dogs.
Cat vs. Dog (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – To prevent a couple’s third breakup, Jackson helps a man overcome his fear of cats.
