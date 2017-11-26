What to Watch on Sunday: Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies plus Miss Universe

Switched for Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins (Candace Cameron Bure) decide to swap lives up until Christmas day.
Miss Universe (8 p.m., Fox) – Everyone’s hoping Steve Harvey just calls out the right name this time.
Soul Train Awards (8 p.m., VH1) – Performances by 112, SWV, Tank, Tamar Braxton, Toni Braxton and more.
A Very Merry Toy Store (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Rival toy shop owners join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town.
Good Behavior (10 p.m., TNT) – Letty realizes she and Javier only do damage to each other, so she tries to go back to her old life.
