What to Watch on Monday: Reba McEntire hosts a star-packed ‘CMA Country Christmas’

CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) – Reba McEntire hosts this special featuring Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Trisha Yearwood and more.
Supergirl (8 p.m., The CW) – The two-part story arc “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1” starts here, with Part 2 airing at 9 on “Arrow.”
Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – Franco fires Arthur’s longtime flour supplier for making offensive comments, but struggles to find a more principled replacement.
Never miss a local story.
A Very Pentatonix Christmas (10 p.m., NBC) – A special featuring a cappella performances of holiday songs.
The Good Doctor (10 p.m., CBS) – The team takes on the case of a young boy from the Congo who has severe congenital heart anomalies.
Comments