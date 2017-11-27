Reba McEntire, left, and Dustin Lynch in the “CMA Country Christmas” special on ABC.
What to Watch on Monday: Reba McEntire hosts a star-packed ‘CMA Country Christmas’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 27, 2017 06:30 AM

CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) – Reba McEntire hosts this special featuring Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Supergirl (8 p.m., The CW) – The two-part story arc “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1” starts here, with Part 2 airing at 9 on “Arrow.”

Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – Franco fires Arthur’s longtime flour supplier for making offensive comments, but struggles to find a more principled replacement.

A Very Pentatonix Christmas (10 p.m., NBC) – A special featuring a cappella performances of holiday songs.

The Good Doctor (10 p.m., CBS) – The team takes on the case of a young boy from the Congo who has severe congenital heart anomalies.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.