“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which debuted in 1964, is the longest-running holiday special in television history.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which debuted in 1964, is the longest-running holiday special in television history. CBS /Landov
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which debuted in 1964, is the longest-running holiday special in television history. CBS /Landov
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Tuesday: Rudolph arrives, plus the ‘Drunk History Christmas Special’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) – It’s him. The reindeer with the shiny nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in this beloved 1964 classic. Narrated by Burl Ives. A holiday must-see!!

Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) – Riggs and Murtaugh are led into the mob world as they investigate a murder in a hospital.

This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Randall and Beth face a hard choice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – The case of the St. Joseph’s Three heads to an unexpected conclusion.

Drunk History Christmas Special (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – Rob Corddry, Colin Hanks and Ken Marino reenact iconic holiday scenes such as Washington crossing the Delaware on Christmas day, Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and Teddy Roosevelt’s ban on Christmas trees at the White House.

The Victoria Secret Fashion Show (10 p.m., CBS) – Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge are among the lingerie models at this annual event in Shanghai.

The Long Road Home (10 p.m., National Geographic) – An interpreter’s troubled past is revealed and his allegiances are tested.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

    WRAL’s cameras will be set up at the corner of West Edenton and Hillsborough Streets and will start earlier than WTVD’s coverage – at 9:30 a.m. The two and a half hour broadcast will be commercial free.

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade
Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.