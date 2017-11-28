What to Watch on Tuesday: Rudolph arrives, plus the ‘Drunk History Christmas Special’

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) – It’s him. The reindeer with the shiny nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in this beloved 1964 classic. Narrated by Burl Ives. A holiday must-see!!
Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) – Riggs and Murtaugh are led into the mob world as they investigate a murder in a hospital.
This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Randall and Beth face a hard choice.
Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – The case of the St. Joseph’s Three heads to an unexpected conclusion.
Drunk History Christmas Special (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – Rob Corddry, Colin Hanks and Ken Marino reenact iconic holiday scenes such as Washington crossing the Delaware on Christmas day, Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and Teddy Roosevelt’s ban on Christmas trees at the White House.
The Victoria Secret Fashion Show (10 p.m., CBS) – Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge are among the lingerie models at this annual event in Shanghai.
The Long Road Home (10 p.m., National Geographic) – An interpreter’s troubled past is revealed and his allegiances are tested.
