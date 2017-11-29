The annual tree-lighting is shown in NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special.
The annual tree-lighting is shown in NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special. NBCUniversal NBCUniversal
The annual tree-lighting is shown in NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special. NBCUniversal NBCUniversal
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Bruno Mars at The Apollo

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 29, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) – The annual tree-lighting in New York features performers Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles and The Tenors.

Vikings (9 p.m., History) – King Aethelwulf and his family are still in hiding in the Season 5 premiere.

American Housewife (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Katie and Oliver bribe rich Westport families to donate big-ticket items to for the spring gala.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo (10 p.m., CBS) – Mars performs live at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (10 p.m., VH1) – Kelly Rowland and George Lopez join Martha and Snoop for “Taco Tongueday.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

    WRAL’s cameras will be set up at the corner of West Edenton and Hillsborough Streets and will start earlier than WTVD’s coverage – at 9:30 a.m. The two and a half hour broadcast will be commercial free.

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade
Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.