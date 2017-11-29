What to Watch on Wednesday: Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Bruno Mars at The Apollo

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) – The annual tree-lighting in New York features performers Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles and The Tenors.
Vikings (9 p.m., History) – King Aethelwulf and his family are still in hiding in the Season 5 premiere.
American Housewife (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Katie and Oliver bribe rich Westport families to donate big-ticket items to for the spring gala.
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo (10 p.m., CBS) – Mars performs live at the Apollo Theater in New York.
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (10 p.m., VH1) – Kelly Rowland and George Lopez join Martha and Snoop for “Taco Tongueday.”
