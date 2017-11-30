“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is the 1965 Charles M. Schulz holiday classic.
What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ means Christmas time is here

By Brooke Cain

November 30, 2017 06:30 AM

A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) – Linus helps Charlie Brown discover the true meaning of Christmas in this 1965 Charles M. Schulz “Peanuts” classic.

Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration (9 p.m., ABC) – A celebration from Disney resorts with performers Ciara, Darius Rucker, Lea Michele and Jason Derulo.

Mom (9 p.m., CBS) – An injury temporarily puts Bonnie in a wheelchair.

The Orville (9 p.m., Fox) – Kelly discovers that L. John Lamar is smarter than he lets on.

A Chef’s Life (9:30 p.m., UNC-TV) – A simple beef liver and onions recipe inspires Vivian Howard to add a fancy liver dish to the Chef and the Farmer menu.

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All (10 p.m., A&E) – A new series featuring interviews with Erik Menendez, who helped murder his brother murder their parents in 1989.

Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.