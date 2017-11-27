NC’s Brooke Simpson performs a stirring anthem for Native American tribes on ‘The Voice’

For her Top 11 performance Monday night, Brooke Mills Simpson’s fans picked the song she’d sing, and they couldn’t have done a better job.

The Hollister native was handed “What About Us” by Pink, a stirring anthem that coach Miley Cyrus juiced by adding drums to the arrangement, a nod to Brooke’s Native American heritage. Brooke is a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe.

Miley said about the song, “It’s going to be about all the tribes out there that don’t get much attention.” (In last week’s show, Brooke said she’s hearing from Native Americans from all over the country who say how proud they are that she is representing all of them.)

After Brooke’s performance, coach Adam Levine said: “I’ve always loved you from the very beginning, and once I finished crying about you not being on my team and I had to accept reality, I always enjoy watching how you kind of connect the material . . . That song, whatever it means to [Pink], you were able to take the song in this scenario and apply it to what your story is and who you are, and that’s a special ability. More great stuff from you, Brooke.”

Brooke’s coach Miley told her: “People look forward to keeping you on the show, so everyone has to vote to see that happen. But what you should really look forward to is Brooke’s record when she makes one, because she has got such an amazing ear and an amazing way to interpret pop music … I’m so, so proud of you.”

Brooke’s mother Jimille Mills, her brother Mikey and her sister Leah were all in the audience cheering her own.

Now it’s time to vote.

Here’s how to vote

There are many ways to vote.

You can vote online at NBC.com or on “The Voice” Facebook page.

You can vote through The Voice mobile app.

You can vote at iTunes by purchasing eligible songs by the artists or by streaming the songs through Apple Music.

Comcast cable viewers can also vote through X1 remote or at The xfinity website.

You can vote on Twitter using hashtags (for duets only) and you can “save” people this same way on an elimination night.

Here are all of the rules.

It looks like you can vote ten times on each platform. Online, app and iTunes voting can take place until noon on Tuesday, EST.

What’s next

At 8 tomorrow night (Tuesday, Nov. 28), 9 singers are revealed as “safe” by the votes and the bottom two compete to see which one can stay another week. That’s when you’ll use your hashtag voting to save one of the singers.