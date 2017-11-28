Brooke Simpson performs on the Nov. 27 episode of “The Voice” on NBC.
Brooke Simpson performs on the Nov. 27 episode of “The Voice” on NBC. NBC Tyler Golden/NBC
Did NC’s Brooke Simpson make it to ‘The Voice’ Top Ten on Tuesday?

By Brooke Cain

November 28, 2017 08:59 PM

Tuesday’s elimination episode of “The Voice” pared contestants down to the show’s Top Ten, and the remaining contestant from North Carolina – Brooke Mills Simpson of Hollister – was declared safe in the first half hour of the show.

Before Brooke was declared safe by home voters, she performed Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” with her two teammates (Janice Freeman and Ashland Craft) and her coach Miley Cyrus. All four women were dressed in leopard print outfits.

On Monday’s big performance show, Brooke performed Pink’s “What About Us,” a drum-heavy anthem dedicated to Native American tribes. Brooke is a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe from Halifax County.

At the end of Tuesday’s show, Brooke’s team was one person lighter, with Janice Freeman going home.

What’s next

The next episode airs at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 on NBC. The remaining singers perform and viewers once again get a chance to vote. The following night, eight singers will be revealed as safe and the bottom two have to perform for the chance for one to stay.

