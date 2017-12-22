What to Watch on Friday: Christmas with ‘I Love Lucy’ and a ‘ToyMakerz’ trip to Raleigh Bikefest

I Love Lucy Christmas Special (8 p.m., CBS) – From 1956, a special colorized episode in which Lucy, Ricky, Fred and Ethel reminisce as they trim the tree on Christmas Eve.
Fuller House (Netflix) – The third season of this “Full House” spinoff series lands. It stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.
The Last Post (Amazon Prime) – A new six-episode drama set during the social and political unrest of the mid-sixties in Yemen, which centers on the lives on a unit of Royal Military Police officers and their families.
Never miss a local story.
ToyMakerz (8 p.m., Velocity) – The “ToyMakerz” series, based on the life and work of Reidsville native (and former stuntman and motorcycle racer) David Ankin, made a trip to Ray Price Capital City Bikefest in September, and tonight’s “Rally in Raleigh” episode will spotlight all the sights and sounds of Bikefest. You can find Velocity on Spectrum channel 80, DIRECTV channel 281, Dish Network channel 246, as well as on iTunes and the Velocity Network website.
Christmas in Connecticut (8 p.m., TCM) – The publisher of a woman’s magazine has his best columnist play host to a Navy hero at Christmas, in this 1945 film starring Barbara Stanwyck.
Remember the Night (9 p.m., TCM) – Barbara Stanwyck once again in this 1940 film about a sympathetic attorney and the beautiful shoplifter he takes home for Christmas.
Greatest Holiday Commercials (9 p.m., The CW) – A countdown of the world’s best holiday commercials.
The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now in Living Color (9 p.m., CBS) – A painting of Laura returns to haunt her.
Christmas at Belmont 2017 (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Nearly 700 student musicians sing traditional carols and seasonal favorites.
Comments