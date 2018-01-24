CBS North Carolina’s top anchor leaving for nonprofit work

WNCN’s lead anchor Sean Maroney is leaving CBS North Carolina in February to work for Habitat for Humanity of Wake County.
Maroney, who grew up in North Carolina and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, has been in journalism for 15 years, which includes nearly 10 years at the Voice of America.
He has spent the past five years at WNCN.
Maroney will have the position of Major Gifts Officer with Habitat for Humanity.
In addition to winning many awards during his journalism career – including two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, a regional Emmy award and an Anchor of the Year honor from RTDNA in 2016 – Maroney has done extensive work with local nonprofits.
He is on the boards for International Focus Inc. and Capital City Clauses. In 2015, Maroney started a free guitar lesson program at the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club of Durham, where he continues to teach lessons and has donated nearly two dozen instruments. Most recently, Maroney helped kick off the annual Wake Up and Read book drive for kids with a reading at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh.
In an announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday morning, Maroney talked about the importance of Habitat for Humanity: “My dad got me involved with Habitat as a kid, and this organization was the first nonprofit I contacted when I returned home as an anchor to see how I could perform meaningful service outside the station. As our area grows, so does the need for affordable housing. I believe in that wholeheartedly, especially as I’ve gotten to know and work alongside local Habitat families over the years at builds. I can’t think of a better group of ‘helpers’ to join than Habitat Wake, and it’ll be my job to help connect those in our community who want to help.”
Maroney came to WNCN in 2013 as the weekend news anchor, taking over as the main anchor when Penn Holderness left the station in 2015. Maroney currently anchors the 5 p.m., 5:30, 6 and 11 newscasts.
His last day at WNCN will be Feb. 14.
