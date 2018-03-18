Bojana Novakovic, left, as Det. Lizzie Needham, and Alan Cumming as Dr. Dylan Reinhart in the new CBS drama "Instinct."
What to Watch on Sunday: Alan Cumming gets the lead in new CBS drama 'Instinct'

By Brooke Cain

March 18, 2018 07:00 AM

Instinct (8 p.m., CBS) — In this new drama, Alan Cumming ("The Good Wife") is a former CIA operative living a quiet life teaching psychopathic behavior, but he's lured back to his old life when an NYPD detective (Bojana Novakovic) needs his help to stop a serial killer. Whoopi Goldberg and Naveen Andrews ("Lost") also star.

NCAA Tournament — For the full schedule, including how to find all those channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — More auditions, and we’re likely to see a couple of North Carolina people if they get back to showing more of the Savannah trip.

The Chi (10 p.m., Showtime) — In the Season 1 finale, Ronnie faces his past crimes and Kevin stars in the school play and attends a cast party with his friends.



It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.