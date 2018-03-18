What to Watch on Sunday: Alan Cumming gets the lead in new CBS drama 'Instinct'

Instinct (8 p.m., CBS) — In this new drama, Alan Cumming ("The Good Wife") is a former CIA operative living a quiet life teaching psychopathic behavior, but he's lured back to his old life when an NYPD detective (Bojana Novakovic) needs his help to stop a serial killer. Whoopi Goldberg and Naveen Andrews ("Lost") also star.

Also on . . .

NCAA Tournament — For the full schedule, including how to find all those channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — More auditions, and we’re likely to see a couple of North Carolina people if they get back to showing more of the Savannah trip.

The Chi (10 p.m., Showtime) — In the Season 1 finale, Ronnie faces his past crimes and Kevin stars in the school play and attends a cast party with his friends.









