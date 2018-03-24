Will Kemp, left, and Joy Lenz in the Hallmark movie "Royal Matchmaker."
What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark's 'Royal Matchmaker' and 2018 Kids Choice Awards

By Brooke Cain

March 24, 2018 07:00 AM

Royal Matchmaker (9 p.m., Hallmark) — This movie can help get you in the mood for the big Harry & Meghan royal wedding coming in May. In this one, a struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As she nears the deadline, the matchmaker does find him a wife, but then realizes she has fallen for him too.

NCAA Tournament (6 and 8:30 p.m., TBS) — Elite 8 games start tonight. For the full schedule, including how to find the channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

39 Days (8 p.m., CBS) — CBS News journalists embedded with survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., for this one-hour documentary that captures students’ raw emotions as they grieve and work around the clock in an effort to change gun laws. CSPAN will air scenes from the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington starting at 8:30 p.m.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards (8 p.m., Nickelodeon) — Jon Cena hosts this annual show which awards favorites from film, television, music and pop culture.

