What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark's 'Home by Spring' and the NCAA Final Four games

Home by Spring (9 p.m., Hallmark) — For a big opportunity, an event planner poses as her boss and returns to her hometown. With the help of her family and the man she left behind, she pulls off the event — and then must decide if her heart belongs there at home.
Also on tonight . . .
NCAA Tournament — The Final Four games — Michigan vs. Loyola at 6:09 p.m. and Kansas vs. Villanova at 8:49 — will air on TBS. For the full schedule, including how to find all those channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.
The Ten Commandments (7 p.m., ABC) — This nearly four-hour movie event is an Easter weekend tradition on ABC. Charlton Heston as Moses engages in a bitter battle with Pharaoh Ramses (Yul Brynner) to free the Jews from slavery and lead them to the Promised Land.
Mistress Hunter (8 p.m., Lifetime) — A woman hires a mistress hunter to come between her husband and his mistress, but when the husband and mistress end up dead, the wife is the number one suspect.
