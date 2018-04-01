What to Watch on Sunday: 'Jesus Christ Superstar' goes live with John Legend

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (8 p.m., NBC) — The award-winning Broadway rock-opera based on the final week of Jesus' life is re-imagined as a live concert event with an all-star cast including John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper and Brandon Victor Dixon. It will be performed in front of an audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y.
American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — Solo rounds start tonight. Fayetteville’s Lee Vasi and Mooresville’s Shannon O’Hara are still in it. Here's a rundown of last week's episode, which involved the elimination of two others from N.C.
The Child In Time (9 p.m., UNC-TV) — Benedict Cumberbatch ("Sherlock") stars in this Masterpiece movie based on the novel by Ian McEwan. Cumberbatch plays a noted children’s book author, and Kelly Macdonald plays his wife, a professional musician. Their only child, a four-year-old girl, mysteriously disappears during a shopping outing and the event upends their lives in extraordinary ways.
Billions (10 p.m., Showtime) — Chuck tries to cash in a favor owed to him by an honorable judge, and Wendy helps Taylor weather their first major crisis.
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) — Daniel Wallace talks about his new book “Extraordinary Adventures.”
