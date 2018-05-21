Britton Buchanan shows his artistry on 'The Voice.' Now he needs votes to clinch the title.

Sanford native Britton Buchanan sang three times on Monday night's installment of "The Voice," all in an effort to prove to fans why he deserves their votes ahead of tomorrow night's finale.

Britton — as well as his three fellow co-finalists Kyla Jade, Brynn Cartelli and Spensha Baker — had to sing a new cover, a duet and an original song on Monday.

Now it's up to fans to vote and pick a winner. Voting started as soon as the 8 p.m. show began, and will continue until noon on Tuesday. The winner is picked in Tuesday night's finale, which starts at 9 p.m.

Here's what happened with Britton's performances on Monday's show.

Britton's original song — and he wrote it

Britton kicked off his performances with an original — a song he actually wrote himself.

The 18-year-old explained on Twitter earlier Monday that "Where You Come From" was inspired by a Flannery O'Connor book. He told his coach Alicia Keys on Monday's show that he wrote the lyrics in the last ten minutes of chemistry class at Lee County High School and the music in the first ten minutes of his stage-band class.

The lyrics of the song include the lines, "It's time to let go, it's time to break free."

Alicia told him during the recording session, "Each time I get to know you more, I get to see how deep the well is. There's nobody else like you, man."

Britton gave a strong performance, and the song showed off the power of his voice. The only negative was that he had to follow an incredibly rousing performance of "With a Little Help From My Friends" by Kyla Jade.

After the performance, coach Adam Levine, who no longer has any singers in the competition, threw his support to Britton.

"I'm Team Britton all day long," he said. "You hear that, voters?"

Adam continued: "We'd be really lucky if you won this show ... we'd be lucky to get someone who it still feels like this is the beginning of your thing, and it doesn't feel like you've shown us everything, but it feels like that's the best part about you — you have so much more. This is going to be but a footnote in your much larger career. I'm proud of you, watching from the sidelines, and I absolutely think you're amazing and deserve to win this thing."

Britton's coach Alicia told fans how much she and Britton appreciate all the support he has gotten. Then she gave Britton props for writing his own song.

"Every lyric, every feeling is yours," she said. ''This is what an artist does."

Britton duets with Alicia

Britton's duet with his coach was "Wake Me Up" by Avicii with Aloe Blacc, a performance Alicia promised would be "passion x three billion."

It was a lovely duet with Britton on guitar and Alicia on piano.

Fans on Twitter loved it.

Elisa Michelle wrote: "Yes! Britton and Alicia swagging this song! They are my new spirit animals."

Yes! Britton and Alicia swagging this song!

They are my new spirit animals.#thevoice #voicefinale — Elisa Michelle (@itselisamichell) May 22, 2018

"Just pointing out that Britton Buchanan wrote his own original song. Therefore I think votes for him should be doubled. That is all," wrote Amy Milstein.

Just pointing out that Britton Buchanan wrote his own original song. Therefore I think votes for him should be doubled. That is all. #thevoicefinale #TheVoice #brittonbuchanan — Amy Milstein (@greenmangoes) May 22, 2018

CupcakeGirl1444 wrote: "I just can't put into word the epicness of this duet. Alicia. Pure talent and class. Britton. Absolutely amazing."

I just can't put into word the epicness of this duet. Alicia. Pure talent and class. Britton. Absolutely amazing. — Popcorn and Pringles (@CupcakeGirl1444) May 22, 2018

Britton covers the heck out of Good Lovin'

Britton needed an upbeat song to close and he picked a great one with "Good Lovin'" by the Rascals.

Britton put down the guitar (for awhile at least) and danced all over the stage giving an energetic and electrifying performance — even jumping into the audience at one point. Later in the song he took off his suit jacket and threw it down, then grabbed his guitar. He ended the song in an ode-to-Springsteen knee-slide to the front of the stage and said into the mic, "y'all like that?"

He was bouncing up and down with excitement after it was over and host Carson Daly teased him, "Britton's gotta come out of his shell a little bit."

Britton Buchanan performs as a Top 12 contestant on NBC's "The Voice" on April 23, 2018. Tyler Golden/NBC

Coach Alicia Keys screamed "Oh my gosh, it's electric in here!"

She continued: "Britton you're totally alive, you're totally in your element, you're totally in the zone ... I'm so proud of you man because you just set this whole place on fire ... there's no stopping you!"

What's next?

The two-hour finale episode of "The Voice" airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, on NBC. Britton will perform with fellow North Carolina native Ryan Adams — not to be missed! (But if you do miss it, check back with us for the rundown.)

A one-hour recap show will precede the finale at 8 p.m.

