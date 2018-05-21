'The Voice' finale pairs up Sanford's Britton Buchanan with another NC native

Singer Ryan Adams will appear on the season finale of "The Voice" Tuesday night. And in what some may consider a show of North Carolina solidarity, the Jacksonville, N.C., native will perform alongside Sanford native Britton Buchanan — who is one of the final four contestants.

Monday is the final round of competition on NBC. The winner will be revealed at the close of Tuesday's show.

Buchanan sang three times on Monday night's installment of "The Voice." The other finalists are Kyla Jade, Brynn Cartelli and Spensha Baker.

Tuesday will be Adams' second time on "The Voice" this season — sort of. Earlier this season, contestant Dylan Hartigan performed "Come Pick Me Up," a 2000-vintage song that Adams co-wrote with Raleigh resident Van Alston.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Monday morning, Adams tweeted about his Tuesday appearance, saying he's "glad to be joining the talented @BrittonBuchanan on @NBCTheVoice finale Tuesday night! Tune in to catch us performing."





Ryan Adams performs onstage in London in 2014. He will perform on NBC's "The Voice" with Sanford's Britton Buchanan. Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover

It's been almost 13 years since Adams performed in his native state with the last concert June 8, 2005, at Raleigh's Meymandi Concert Hall.

Since then, Adams has played shows in every adjoining state. Last month, when asked on Instagram about whether or not he'd ever play North Carolina again, Adams responded, "Not going to NC. I already did my time there."

Before going on to stardom as a Grammy-nominated solo act, Adams began his career as a teenager in Raleigh leading bands, including Patty Duke Syndrome and Whiskeytown. He left Raleigh for good in the late 1990s and has since lived in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles.

Representatives for "The Voice" did not respond to an inquiry about what song Adams and Buchanan might play together.





Also appearing Tuesday will be Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, Julia Michaels, and Jason Aldean debuting his new single "Drowns the Whiskey."

The show airs from 9-11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Tuesday on NBC.