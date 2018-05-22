'The Voice' finale is over and we have a winner. How did NC's Britton Buchanan do?

Tuesday's finale of "The Voice" on NBC was filled with almost too many chart-topping guest performances to track: Jennifer Hudson, Dua Lipa, Florence and the Machine, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Julia Michaels — even North Carolina native Ryan Adams.

But as always, we're here to keep tabs on our local guy, Sanford native and finalist Britton Buchanan, and to see his "Voice" journey through to the end.

And Britton's journey ended not quite as many of us were hoping, but boy did he look like he was having the time of his life this season. And boy was it close.

No matter the outcome, Britton impressed fans all season with his incredible voice, his guitar- and piano-playing prowess, his energetic stage presence, and as of Monday night, his song-writing skills.

Here's what happened in "The Voice" finale.

Britton helps open the show

Britton joined a group of previously eliminated "Voice" singers to open the finale with a rendition of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight."

@TheVoiceNBC tweeted a short clip of the performance.

Britton sings with Ryan Adams

Britton got to sing with one of his musical inspirations — and one of North Carolina's most acclaimed singer-songwriters — Jacksonville native Ryan Adams.

The two sang the heartbreaker "To Be Without You" from Adams' 2017 album "The Prisoner." Adams is said to have written the song about his very public divorce from "This Is Us" actress Mandy Moore.

Sad lyric sample: "And then I see the empty space beside me and remember; I feel empty, I feel tired, I feel worn; Nothing really matters anymore."

The winner

Just before the results were read, in his final words to coach Alicia Keys, Britton said: "Thank you so much. It has been a crazy ride. Thank you so much for believing in me and for teaching me that your authenticity should never be rivaled by compromise and you should always be yourself."





The results:

Spensha Baker came in fourth place.

Kyla Jade came in third place.

Britton came in second place.

That means 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli was the winner.

Bonus Rayshun appearance

We got a bonus in the way of Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr, a Top 8 contestant this season who returned to the finale for a group version of a mashup of "Killer" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."

Bonus car for Britton

That's right — all four finalists got brand new Toyota C-HRs, which I've never even heard of but they look extremely cool. Britton said the C-HR is much bigger than his current car and he was impressed that it has a fob that doesn't require a key to turn it on.

