Last day at CBS 17 for anchor-reporter taking Greensboro anchor job

WNCN reporter and anchor Justin Quesinberry anchored his final newscast for WNCN CBS 17 this morning.
Quesinberry announced on Twitter and Facebook yesterday that he is leaving the station after 7 years there. He'll become an anchor for Spectrum News Triad in Greensboro.
"After 7+ years at @WNCN - this Friday is my last day. Starting in June, I’ll join @SpecNewsTriad as an anchor for the Triad. In the meantime, I’m reflecting on my time covering the Triangle - from NBC 17 to CBS 17 - grateful for the experiences and the people along the way."
Quesinberry has most recently been anchoring the weekday morning newscasts as Russ Bowen moved up to weekday evening newscasts to fill in for anchor Sean Maroney, who left the station in January.
Quesenberry is married to Kelly Hinchcliffe, the education reporter at WRAL.
