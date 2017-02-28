NC State football brings confidence, momentum to practice

1:18 Velvet Cloak Inn demolished to make room for student housing Pause

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:58 Small business owner speaks against HB2

1:34 NAACP rally calls on Price for town hall meeting

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

4:44 Senators Van Duyn and McKissick call for full repeal of HB2

1:38 UNC's Berry talks turnovers after loss to Virginia

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'