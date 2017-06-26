Familiar face named as new chancellor for North Carolina Central

N.C. Central University named Provost Johnson Akinleye as its 12th chief executive.
Johnson Akinleye never conducted himself like there was an adjective like “interim” in front of the title chancellor after he took over as chief executive of N.C. Central University last summer.
On Monday, UNC system leaders made that official, making him the Durham institution’s 12th chancellor after stints as provost, acting chancellor and interim chancellor. He succeeds former Chancellor Debra Saunders-White, who died last November.
Confirmation of the decision came from the system Board of Governors, after about a 20-minute closed-door briefing from UNC President Margaret Spellings.
Akinleye is a “no-nonsense and thinker and a strategic thinker,” said Spellings, who settled on the recommendation after a search process that winnowed a list of 30 applications down to a trio of finalists.
Spellings instructed N.C. Central’s search committee to look for “someone who understands that NCCU has more upside potential than any other campus in the UNC system and is driven to take [it] to the next level.”
The selection is only the second chancellor hiring that Spellings’ had a hand in since taking over as system president in March 2016. The first, at East Carolina University, resulted in the selection of Cecil Staton, a former Georgia state senator and long-time Mercer University professor and administrator.
Today’s Board of Governors meeting comes just a few days before the terms of a number of its members are due to expire, amid a downsizing that’s eventually supposed to leave it with just 24 members. Campus leaders at NCCU have indicated they’d like the new chancellor on board and on the job for the start of the fall 2017 semester.
